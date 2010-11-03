Falcons CB Robinson returns to practice, cleared to play Sunday

Published: Nov 03, 2010 at 08:25 AM

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dunta Robinson returned to practice Wednesday after sitting out more than two weeks recovering from a concussion.

Robinson was injured by a brutal head-on hit with Philadelphia receiver DeSean Jackson on Oct. 17. The cornerback didn't dress for a victory over Cincinnati the following week, then benefited from a bye that gave him additional time to recover.

"It couldn't have come at a better time," he said. "I went into it very sore, but now I feel great."

Robinson said he's been cleared to play and expects to start Sunday's crucial game against NFC South co-leader Tampa Bay. He was listed as limited on the injury report but got in work with the first team.

The hit on Jackson resulted in a $50,000 fine from the NFL. Robinson has appealed, saying he did nothing dirty and didn't intend to hurt the Eagles player.

"I haven't heard anything," Robinson said. "But I'm confident it's going to go my way."

Jackson also returned to practice Wednesday. He passed his post-concussion testing and could play Sunday when the Eagles host Indianapolis.

