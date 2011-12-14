Falcons can ill-afford slip-up vs. Jaguars

Why to watch
The Jaguars have some confidence after getting interim coach Mel Tucker his first win. The Falconsnearly lost to Carolina a week ago and can ill-afford a slip-up on a short week with their playoff hopes in the balance.
Inside story
Maurice Jones-Drew is going for a rushing crown (rushing leaders) and figures to touch the ball a ton. Blaine Gabbert has been prone to the chuck-and-duck approach at times against the pass rush, and the dome could create problems in that regard. Expect to see more of Jacquizz Rodgers down the stretch for the Falcons.