Falcons can ill-afford slip-up vs. Jaguars

Published: Dec 14, 2011 at 07:54 AM

Why to watch
The Jaguars have some confidence after getting interim coach Mel Tucker his first win. The Falconsnearly lost to Carolina a week ago and can ill-afford a slip-up on a short week with their playoff hopes in the balance.

Inside story
Maurice Jones-Drew is going for a rushing crown (rushing leaders) and figures to touch the ball a ton. Blaine Gabbert has been prone to the chuck-and-duck approach at times against the pass rush, and the dome could create problems in that regard. Expect to see more of Jacquizz Rodgers down the stretch for the Falcons.

More: Go inside each Week 15 game

