Falcons bring back S Fudge, put CB Williams on injured reserve

Published: Oct 20, 2009 at 12:46 PM

The Atlanta Falcons signed safety Jamaal Fudge on Tuesday to fill the roster spot of cornerback Brian Williams, who was placed on season-ending injured reserve.

Terms of the deal with Fudge weren't disclosed.

Williams tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during Sunday night's 21-14 victory over the Chicago Bears. He started in each of the Falcons' first five games.

Fudge was released by the Falcons after training camp. He played in 10 games with the team last season and had 12 tackles.

Fudge was signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars, with whom current Falcons coach Mike Smith was the defensive coordinator, as a rookie free agent in 2006. The Falcons signed Fudge off waivers on Sept. 2, 2008.

Williams is the second starter on the Falcons' defense to have a season-ending knee injury. Rookie defensive tackle Peria Jerry, a first-round draft pick, injured his left knee during a Sept. 20 game against the Carolina Panthers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

