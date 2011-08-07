Falcons bring back insurance policy Snelling on one-year deal

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Jason Snelling has returned to the Atlanta Falcons, agreeing to a one-year deal.
Snelling rushed for more than 900 yards while backing up Michael Turner the last two years. Snelling, who was a restricted free agent, participated in the team's walkthrough practice on Sunday afternoon.
Snelling had 324 yards rushing and two touchdowns and 44 catches for 303 yards and three TDs last season, all in a reserve role. His most productive season came in 2009, when he started two games and had 613 yards rushing.
Atlanta added running back Jacquizz Rogers in the fifth round of the draft. Rogers will compete with Snelling for playing time behind Turner.
