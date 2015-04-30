Falcons bolster pass rush with LB Vic Beasley at No. 8

The Atlanta Falcons made no secret about their desire to land a difference-making pass rusher with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.
Mission accomplished.
The team on Thursday nabbed Clemson's Vic Beasley, giving new coach Dan Quinn arguably the draft's finest remaining pass rusher.
"He's easily the best athlete of the edge guys," said NFL Media's Mike Mayock, calling Beasley a plug-and-play situational pass rusher, adding: "His first step is outstanding."
The 6-foot-3, 246-pounder has drawn comparisons to Seattle's Bruce Irvin while drawing praise from scouts for the speed he shows despite the added pounds. The lone criticism? Some question if Beasley's competitive fire wavers at times, but Quinn's coaching staff will find ways to address that.
