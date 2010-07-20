Falcons' Babineaux receives probation in drug possession case

Published: Jul 20, 2010 at 08:12 AM

Falcons defensive tackle Jonathan Babineaux will avoid jail time for his Dec. 10 drug-possession arrest, according to the The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

In a plea deal reached July 14, a felony charge of marijuana possession was reduced to three misdemeanor counts of marijuana possession in Gwinnett County Court, according to Babineaux's agent, Jack Bechta, and his attorney, Patrick McDonough.

Babineaux, a five-year NFL veteran, pled no contest and was sentenced to 12 months of probation and a $1,500 fine on one count. The two additional misdemeanor counts were suspended contingent on Babineaux successfully completing probation.

"As long as he does what he's supposed to do, pays his fines and doesn't get in trouble ... the other 24 months would be suspended," McDonough said Tuesday morning. "He was very excited to put this behind him so he can focus on what he's really good at: football.

"I do not know his position with the league," McDonough added. "I am hopeful that with a no-contest misdemeanor charge that they will treat it accordingly. But I'm not privy to what the NFL is doing."

Babineaux is believed to be a first-time offender under the league's substance-abuse policy.

Following the arrest in December, Babineaux said he was sorry "for being a distraction" to the team.

"I want to apologize to Mr. (Arthur) Blank (the owner), coach (Mike) Smith and (general manager) Thomas Dimitroff and also the fans, most importantly," Babineaux said Dec. 16. "I'm embarrassed to be standing here in front of you guys, but as you guys are all aware, it's an ongoing legal matter and I can't talk about it or answer any questions. Thank you."

A Gwinnett County police report stated that Babineaux told officers he was smoking marijuana while driving with a friend. Police said they found about 1½ ounces of the drug in Babineaux's car.

Babineaux started all 16 games for the Falcons in 2009 and had 47 tackles and six sacks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bills QB Mitchell Trubisky: Nice to 'be somewhere where people want you'

Though initially aiming to find another starting spot to vie for, former Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky ended up with the Bills, who have given him a place in which he feels wanted and where he can develop.  
news

Chiefs OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif out 4-6 weeks after breaking bone in hand

Chiefs offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif recently broke a bone in his hand during practice and will be out four to six weeks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday afternoon. 
news

NFL permitting unlimited players to return from injured reserve for 2021 season

In a Tuesday memo, the NFL notified all teams that they are permitted to have unlimited players return from the injured reserve list this season after missing three games, Tom Pelissero reported. Only players on the 53-man roster after Sept. 1 are eligible to be designated for return from IR or the non-football injury list.
news

Fantasy Football Podcast: Campfire Stories (aka A Conversation with Eric Moody)

Marcas Grant is joined by Eric Moody (Pro Football Network) for this special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast, covering Deshaun Watson's status, the return of Saquon Barkley, and Eric goes through some of his most underrated players for 2021. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW