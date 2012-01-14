Falcons ask to interview Clements, Koetter for OC vacancy

The Atlanta Falcons have requested permission to speak to Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach Tom Clements and former Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter about their vacant offensive coordinator position, league sources said Saturday.
The Falcons are conducting the search after former offensive coordinator Mike Mularkey was hired as the Jaguars' coach earlier this week.
In addition to Koetter and Clements, the Falconshave interest in former Baltimore Ravens coach Brian Billick and former New York Jets offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Friday that former St. Louis Rams coach Steve Spagnuolois a leading candidate to fill the Falcons' defensive coordinator vacancy.