Falcons are willing to listen. Will the league have anything else to say after Jessie Bates deal?

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The Atlanta Falcons turned the "For Sale" sign on Monday morning. Less than 12 hours after landing back in the country after a disappointing loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Madrid, the Falcons had agreed to trade veteran safety Jessie Bates to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The deal was not a response to the loss or a white flag on the season; it was simply too good to pass up, a team source told The Athletic, speaking anonymously because they were not authorized to speak publicly. The Jaguars gave Atlanta a second-round pick in next year's NFL Draft and a fifth-rounder in 2028 in exchange for Bates, a 29-year-old at a non-premium position in the final year of his contract.

"It's tough because you guys know how I feel about Jessie the person, Jessie the player, but at the same time, this is football where sometimes you have one foot in the short term, one foot in the long term, and there's things like this that make your team better in the long run," coach Kevin Stefanski said. "Draft picks are the lifeblood of an organization. I know that's something that we believe in."

The message the rest of the league got from the move is plain: "We're listening."

That could make Tuesday another interesting day for Atlanta. The league's trade deadline hits at 4 p.m. ET, and the most obvious trade candidate left on the roster is tight end Kyle Pitts, the No. 4 pick in the 2021 draft who signed a three-year, $54 million extension in the offseason. If the Falcons get an offer as good as the one they got for Bates, he could be the next player out the door.

Pitts has 20 catches for 225 yards, which ranks 29th among tight ends through Week 9, but he also still has the sort of tantalizing physical tools to make him attractive outside the building.

Falcons offensive coordinator Tommy Rees has consistently praised Pitts' play and work ethic this season and stressed his own responsibility to get the tight end more involved in the offense. Atlanta has also thrown touchdown passes to Charlie Woerner and Nick Muse in the last two weeks.

Someone might be willing to offer a quality draft pick for Pitts, and Atlanta proved Monday it is willing to listen. The Falcons, at the moment, are slated to have three picks in the first two rounds next year (one first-rounder and two second-rounders) and one pick in each of the next five rounds.

General manager Ian Cunningham has made it clear since his hiring in January he would value draft pick volume, and his background shows you why. While Cunningham was the assistant general manager of the Chicago Bears from 2022 to 2025, they drafted 34 players. Those Bears are 7-2 at the moment.

Cunningham is trying to follow the same blueprint in Atlanta: get as many at-bats as possible and try to hit some home runs. Trading Bates was not an easy decision for the Falcons.

"In no way, shape or form would we punt on this season," Stefanski said Monday.

The Falcons could hardly wave the white flag in the NFC South even if they tried. They have lost four of their last five and are only a half-game out of the division lead. The Athletic's playoff simulator says they still have a 22 percent chance of making the playoffs. As good a player as Bates was, his absence is not going to change that number in any meaningful way.

"We have three wins just like the rest of our division," Stefanski said. "Obviously not where we wanna be; we wanna play better, but we're very much in the thick of this thing, and we trust in the guys that we have."

Third-year safety DeMarcco Hellams is the "next man up," Stefanski said, but the hole left by Bates probably is going to take some juggling across the secondary. Billy Bowman started at nickel cornerback last season but has safety experience and finds himself without a natural home now with Sydney Brown and Avieon Terrell taking most of the nickel snaps. Brown also could move back to safety, where he has played in the NFL.

"Guys are traded, guys leave free agency, guys get injured, all the above, and it's our job as coaches and players to navigate those times," Stefanski said. "Do you have to step up when you lose somebody? Absolutely, and it's not never just one person has to step up, it's all of us have to step up in whatever roles that we have to step up."

Now the question is, will any other position groups have to do the same before Atlanta returns to the field Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs?

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.