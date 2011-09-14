Falcons aim to avoid 0-2 start against Eagles

Inside story

Michael Vick, for the first time as a starter, makes his return to Atlanta, the city where he became a local hero and larger-than-life athlete and then left in disgrace after a dogfighting conviction before getting written off in his return to the NFL, only to have an MVP-type season in Philadelphia and then procure a $100-million (really $80 million) deal in the offseason? Yeah, he's back. I expect to see a ton of Vick jerseys in the stands.