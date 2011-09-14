Falcons aim to avoid 0-2 start against Eagles

Published: Sep 14, 2011 at 06:32 AM

Why to watch
Two teams in Super Bowl-or-bust mode that made some of the biggest and boldest moves this offseason meet with Atlanta reeling from a Week 1 drubbing in Chicago. Everything that these clubs do will be micro-analyzed based on the offseason, and the Falcons can ill afford an 0-2 start.

Inside story
Michael Vick, for the first time as a starter, makes his return to Atlanta, the city where he became a local hero and larger-than-life athlete and then left in disgrace after a dogfighting conviction before getting written off in his return to the NFL, only to have an MVP-type season in Philadelphia and then procure a $100-million (really $80 million) deal in the offseason? Yeah, he's back. I expect to see a ton of Vick jerseys in the stands.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Eagles' Devon Allen advances to 110-meter hurdles semifinals in 2022 World Athletics Championships

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Devon Allen has qualified for Sunday's 110-meter semifinals at the World Athletics Championships following a run of 13.47 seconds.

news

Vikings' Justin Jefferson: 'After this year I'll be the best receiver in the NFL'

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson has enjoyed a record-setting start to his career. The young wideout is not done yet, expressing confidence that he will be the best WR in the NFL after 2022.

news

Rams LB Bobby Wagner 'didn't want to leave Seattle,' but excited for chance to go home

As Bobby Wagner has adjusted to his new life and new team in Los Angeles the last few months, the linebacker said he's still feeling bittersweet about the end of his time in Seattle, but excited for what comes next.

news

2022 NFL season: One CHAOS team in each division

In the dog days of summer, groupthink deems certain teams contenders and others pretenders. This is foolish, of course, given the unpredictability of every NFL season. With that in mind, Bucky Brooks identifies one potential CHAOS team in each division.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW