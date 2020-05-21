Falcons agree to terms with former Giants LB Deone Bucannon

Deone Bucannon has found a new home.

The linebacker agreed to terms with the Atlanta Falcons, the team announced Thursday.

Bucannon spent his first five seasons of his NFL career in Arizona, where he spent time as both a linebacker and a safety, finding success in a box safety role for the Cardinals. His best years in the NFL so far were his first two seasons, in which he recorded a combined 5.0 sacks, 19 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles and one interception.

The former first-round pick found himself on the market after the 2018 season and signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he played five games and recorded three tackles before he was released in early October. He finished the 2019 season with the New York Giants, appearing in nine games and recording 25 tackles (1 TFL).