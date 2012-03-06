Falcons agree to terms on deal with starting safety DeCoud

The Atlanta Falcons continued to solidify their secondary when they announced that they have agreed to terms on a new contract with starting safety Thomas DeCoud.
DeCoud has started for the Falcons the past three seasons, and posted career highs in interceptions (four) and tackles (92) in 2011.
"Thanks for all the congratulations everyone," DeCoud wrote on Twitter following the deal's announcement, "looking forward to taking my game to the next level and help the falcons take that next step."
The move comes days after the Falcons used their franchise tag on cornerback Brent Grimes, though Grimes' agent told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Grimes is not a lock to sign the tag.