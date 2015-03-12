Falcons adding pass-rusher O'Brien Schofield

Just hours after adding former Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive endAdrian Clayborn, the team announced it has agreed to terms with O'Brien Schofield.
Ranked 95th in Around The NFL's top 101 free agents, Schofield was a player who didn't see action on every down, but appeared in all 16 games in 2014 as a member of the Seahawks. Schofield was used rotationally on pass-rushing downs, tallying 20 tackles (15 solo) and 2.0 sacks while helping the league's top defense get to the quarterback.
Listed as a defensive end on NFL.com but referred to as a linebacker in the team's press release, the 6-foot-3, 260-pound Schofield is a versatile edge rusher who can play both standing up and with his hand on the ground. His two previous seasons with Seattle familiarized him with Dan Quinn's defense, and he's now followed his former coordinator to Atlanta.
Conor Orr listed Schofield as one of the best free-agent bargains of this class, and with Atlanta looking to shore up all parts of its 32nd-ranked defense, Schofield and Clayborn are welcome improvements.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast breaks down DeMarco Murray's move to the Eagles and breaks down which teams have been wise in free agency. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.