Falcons activating Cordarrelle Patterson from injured reserve; RB to play vs. Chargers

Published: Nov 05, 2022 at 02:42 PM
Michael Baca

Digital Content Editor

Atlanta's do-it-all running back will be making his return to the field this weekend.

The Falcons are activating Cordarrelle Patterson from injured reserve on Saturday and he will play on Sunday versus the Chargers, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reports, per a source. Patterson (knee) returned to practice on Wednesday after missing the minimum of four games while on IR.

The team has since announced Patterson's activation.

Patterson returns to a Falcons team on the upswing, winning four of their last six games to claim first place in the NFC South ahead of Week 9. Atlanta is coming off an offensive outburst last Sunday, gaining 406 total yards and scoring a season-high 37 points in an overtime win over the rival Panthers.

The Falcons figure to keep that momentum going with the return of Patterson.

In four games played this season, Patterson remains as the team's leading rusher with 340 yards while adding three touchdowns. Rookies Tyler Allgeier and Caleb Huntley have split the carries in Patterson's absence, gaining 324 and 265 rushing yards, respectively.

The Falcons (4-4) host the Chargers (4-3) at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

