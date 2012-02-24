Falcons, Abraham's agent to discuss contract this weekend

Published: Feb 24, 2012 at 03:20 AM

John Abraham is about to enter what his agent describes as a "do or die" round of negotiations with the Atlanta Falcons.

2012's notable free agents

Matt Flynn highlights a group of intriguing players waiting to hit the free agent market. Here's a list of the more notable ones. More ...

Abraham's agent, Rick Rosa, told NFL.com's Steve Wyche on Wednesday that he believes the defensive end will become a free agent next month. But that expectation hasn't prevented Rosa from continuing talks with the Falcons during the NFL Scouting Combine.

Rosa told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Friday that he plans to meet with the Falcons this weekend in Indianapolis. The initial discussions have not gone well, according to the report, and the two sides have yet to discuss actual years and numbers.

Abraham said Wednesday on WQXI-AM in Atlanta, via the Journal-Constitution that his salary paled in comparison to other top defensive ends. On Friday night, Abraham clarified his comments by tweeting, "I did not ask for 12 million a year, I simply stated that good ends make 12-16 a year & I asked if I was worth 10?" That tweet was not on Abraham's feed as of Saturday morning.

Abraham, 33, has 58.5 sacks in six seasons with the Falcons and is coming off a 2011 season during which he totaled 9.5 sacks in 15 starts.

Rosa told the Journal-Constitution that Abraham would like to play three more seasons.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills will moderate a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says league, not Commanders, will conduct investigation into new allegations

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said at his Wednesday news conference ahead of Super Bowl LVI that the league will conduct an independent investigation into new workplace misconduct allegations made last week against Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder by Tiffani Johnston, a former team employee.
news

Falcons owner Arthur Blank weighs in on futures of QB Matt Ryan, WR Calvin Ridley

Owner Arthur Blank made it clear Wednesday he would welcome WR Calvin Ridley and QB Matt Ryan back in 2022, but did little to diminish the uncertainty regarding each of their starkly different situations. 
news

Commissioner Roger Goodell: NFL to re-examine everything related to diversity, hiring of minority head coaches

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday that the league plans to reevaluate everything it is doing as it pertains to diversity and the hiring of minority head coaches, including re-examining the Rooney Rule.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW