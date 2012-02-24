Falcons, Abraham's agent to discuss contract this weekend

John Abraham is about to enter what his agent describes as a "do or die" round of negotiations with the Atlanta Falcons.
Abraham's agent, Rick Rosa, told NFL.com's Steve Wyche on Wednesday that he believes the defensive end will become a free agent next month. But that expectation hasn't prevented Rosa from continuing talks with the Falcons during the NFL Scouting Combine.
Rosa told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Friday that he plans to meet with the Falcons this weekend in Indianapolis. The initial discussions have not gone well, according to the report, and the two sides have yet to discuss actual years and numbers.
Abraham said Wednesday on WQXI-AM in Atlanta, via the Journal-Constitution that his salary paled in comparison to other top defensive ends. On Friday night, Abraham clarified his comments by tweeting, "I did not ask for 12 million a year, I simply stated that good ends make 12-16 a year & I asked if I was worth 10?" That tweet was not on Abraham's feed as of Saturday morning.
Abraham, 33, has 58.5 sacks in six seasons with the Falcons and is coming off a 2011 season during which he totaled 9.5 sacks in 15 starts.
Rosa told the Journal-Constitution that Abraham would like to play three more seasons.