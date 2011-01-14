Falcons' Abraham, Packers' Bigby questionable for playoff tilt

Published: Jan 14, 2011 at 03:56 AM

Atlanta listed six starters as questionable for Saturday's divisional playoff matchup between the Falcons and Green Bay Packers.

Defensive end John Abraham (groin), defensive tackle Jonathan Babineaux (shoulder), safety Thomas DeCoud (ankle), linebacker Curtis Lofton (knee), center Todd McClure (ankle) and wide receiver Roddy White (knee) are among those listed. All six players practiced fully Friday, suggesting that they will be able to go Saturday.

Cornerback Brian Williams was the lone Falcons player listed as doubtful. Williams, who hasn't missed a game all season, is dealing with a knee injury that kept him out of practice all week.

For the Packers, safety Atari Bigby (groin) and fullback Korey Hall (knee) are listed as questionable despite what would have been full participation in Friday's practice. The packers didn't practice Friday and listed an estimation of what their practice participation would have been. Offensive lineman Jason Spitz (calf) was limited and questionable after not participating all week.

Wide receiver Donald Driver (knee), cornerback Charles Woodson (toe) and rookie tackle Bryan Bulaga (shoulder) are probable.

Other probables for the Packers include tackle Chad Clifton (knee), linebackers Clay Matthews (shin) and Diyral Briggs (ankle) and defensive ends Cullen Jenkins (calf) and Ryan Pickett (ankle).

