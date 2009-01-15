Faith Hill to sing 'America the Beautiful' before Super Bowl XLIII

Grammy Award-winning artist and the voice of Sunday Night Football's theme-song Faith Hill will sing "America the Beautiful" as part of Super Bowl XLIII pregame festivities at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay on Sunday, February 1, the NFL and NBC announced today.
More than 148 million viewers in the U.S. watched last year's Super Bowl, the most-watched television program in history. The pregame show and Super Bowl XLIII will be broadcast worldwide in more than 230 countries and territories.
Hill joins Vicki Carr (Super Bowl XI), Ray Charles (Super Bowl XXXV) and Alicia Keys (Super Bowl XXXIX) as the only artists to perform the song at the Super Bowl. Hill sang the National Anthem before Super Bowl XXXIV in Atlanta.
It was previously announced that Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will perform in the Bridgestone Super Bowl XLIII Halftime Show.
The pregame and halftime shows are an NFL Network production and will be executive produced by Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss of White Cherry Entertainment and by Don Mischer Productions.