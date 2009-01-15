Faith Hill to sing 'America the Beautiful' before Super Bowl XLIII

Published: Jan 15, 2009 at 02:51 AM

Grammy Award-winning artist and the voice of Sunday Night Football's theme-song Faith Hill will sing "America the Beautiful" as part of Super Bowl XLIII pregame festivities at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay on Sunday, February 1, the NFL and NBC announced today.

More than 148 million viewers in the U.S. watched last year's Super Bowl, the most-watched television program in history. The pregame show and Super Bowl XLIII will be broadcast worldwide in more than 230 countries and territories.

Hill joins Vicki Carr (Super Bowl XI), Ray Charles (Super Bowl XXXV) and Alicia Keys (Super Bowl XXXIX) as the only artists to perform the song at the Super Bowl. Hill sang the National Anthem before Super Bowl XXXIV in Atlanta.

It was previously announced that Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will perform in the Bridgestone Super Bowl XLIII Halftime Show.

The pregame and halftime shows are an NFL Network production and will be executive produced by Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss of White Cherry Entertainment and by Don Mischer Productions.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, July 22

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Davante Adams on RB Josh Jacobs' importance in Raiders offense: 'We're gonna need that guy' on the field

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams joined "NFL Total Access" on Friday to discuss the importance of teammate Josh Jacobs in the team's offense.

news

Jaguars LB Travon Walker focused on 'playing faster' with 'clear head' heading into second season

Heading into his second NFL season, Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Travon Walker says his focus is "playing faster" and with a "clear head" in 2023.

news

Browns WR Marquise Goodwin placed on non-football illness list, to miss start of training camp due to blood clots

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Marquise Brown will miss the start of training camp with blood clots in his legs and lungs, the team announced Friday. Brown was placed on the active/non-football illness list.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More