Fail safe: Identifying the league's best safety tandems

The Ravens' safety tandem doesn't actually hit the tackles threshold (see chart), but the number of tackles is the least important category. Consider that Gibril Wilson had the most tackles of any NFL safety last year with 129, yet he was released by the Raiders in the offseason. He now heads to Miami to team up with Yeremiah Bell, who had 120 tackles in 2008. Even though Wilson and Bell combined for 249 tackles, the duo tallied just 14 passes defensed and two interceptions. It looks like Miami may have two strong safety-types who excel in the box but will have to respond to open-field coverage situations.