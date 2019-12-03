Fading Panthers hand Ron Rivera a fate he didn't deserve

"I came here two years ago. I wanted to show patience on the football side to see how it was going. On the business side we made vast and sweeping changes, and I didn't want to make those vast and sweeping changes on the football side. I wanted to take time and patience to see what could go and how it could go," Tepper said. "I just thought it was time given the way things have gone the last two seasons to put my stamp on this organization on the football side as we've done on the business side of the organization. As much respect as I have for Ron, I think a change was appropriate to build things the way I want things to be built."