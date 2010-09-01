Faced with huge expectations, Sanchez at critical point in career

After a lackluster preseason, the Jets must get back to their playoff playbook and limit what Sanchez does in their passing game. For the Jets to win more than 10 games they must play great pressure defense, control field position with their kicking game and run the ball well. That is who they are as a team, not an explosive offensive machine. The Jets must understand Sanchez is a good player, but can be great if managed correctly. Sanchez is at a critical point in his career in terms of the expectations placed upon him. He must rise to the challenge, but he also must not play outside of his skill level. The Jets are a better team when Sanchez is controlling the tempo, and when the burden of winning falls onto their defense and kicking game. Sanchez must be managed and being managed is not a bad thing.