Fabiano: Waivers can win championships

Believe it or not, former Tampa Bay quarterback Shaun King was a solid waiver addition in 2000, as he threw for 2,769 yards, rushed for another 353 yards and scored 23 total touchdowns. He tied Brett Favre for points and even surpassed the likes of Kurt Warner and Drew Bledsoe. Mike Anderson, an unknown out of Utah, rushed for 1,487 yards and 15 touchdowns as a rookie in Denver and became an absolute steal for owners. The same can be said of Lamar Smith, who rushed for a career-best 1,139 yards and 14 touchdowns in Miami.