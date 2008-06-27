Fabiano: Taking a QB in Round 1 could be detrimental

Success in fantasy football is all about information, knowledge, research and sometimes experimentation.
Back when I was with CBS, I would abandon the usual "take a running back in the first round" strategy and experiment with another approach in at least one mock draft with industry experts.
After all, how could I advise people to attack their draft in one fashion without at least exploring the other side of the coin?
The other side of that coin for me was to take a quarterback, not a running back, in the first round.
Since I came on board with the NFL, I haven't felt the need to conduct such an experiment, because most people would agree that taking a runner in Round 1 was the way to go. That is, until Tom Brady, Tony Romo, Ben Roethlisberger and several other quarterbacks exploded last season, while a number of prominent running backs were enormous disappointments.
With countless emails coming in asking the question, "Why should I take a running back in the first round?," I decided to experiment with the concept.
Is it in fact time to pass on a running back in Round 1?
I put that question to the test in a Rotoworld.com mock draft earlier this week.
The league fielded 12 teams, utilized a standard scoring system and required a starting lineup of 1 QB, 2 RBs, 2 WRs, 1 TE, 1 K and 1 DST. I landed the No. 7 overall pick in the first round, and it was time for the experiment to begin.
If Brady was there, I'd take him. If he was gone, I'd take Peyton Manning. I just wouldn't take a back.
It didn't take long before I realized that passing on a running back in the first round is still a HUGE mistake. At least it was in this draft.
Here's a breakdown of all the picks I made and the reasons I struggled to build a well-balanced team. I've also included the typical pick, or the player still on the board that I would have taken if the experiment weren't in motion.
Which team would you rather have: The one with Brady, or the team I would have drafted without him?