Fabiano: Start these waiver wire treasures

Kurt Warner, QB, Arizona: Once considered the No. 1 quarterback in all of fantasy football, Warner has been a nice starter for owners since Matt Leinart when down for the season. The veteran is 13th in fantasy points on NFL.com for the season despite the fact that he has started just eight times, and he's fifth in points at the position in the past three weeks. With contests against vulnerable defenses from New Orleans and Atlanta over the next two weeks, the Warner Machine is a tremendous option in all formats.