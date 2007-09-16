Fabiano's two-minute drill: Week 2

» Well folks, that's all for this edition of the two-minute drill. Be sure to check out the best and worst fantasy performances of the week later tonight and my Monday morning quarterback tomorrow.
» Jason Elam connects on a 23-yard field goal to beat the silver and black in overtime. .... Raider fans have to hate Mike Shanahan. Sebastian Janikowski nailed a long field goal for an apparent overtime win, but Shanahan called time out just before the snap so the kick didn't count. Sea Bass missed on his second chance. ... LaMont Jordan has rushed for 159 yards in an overtime win over Denver. ... Jason Hanson just beat the Vikings on a 37-yard field goal in overtime. The Detroit Lions are 2-0! Adrian Peterson had four catches and 117 all-purpose yards in the contest.
» Larry Johnson finished with 87 all-purpose yards and no touchdowns. He was a risk-reward start this week in Chicago, and the risk wasn't worth the minimal reward. ... Tarvaris Jackson left the Detroit contest with an apparent leg ailment. Brooks Bollinger has replaced him under center. ... Brodie Croyle just came in for Damon Huard -- the Bears sacked him on his first snap.
» Demetrius Williams injured his arm against the Jets. ... Jerricho Cotchery looked as if he hurt his shoulder late in the Baltimore contest. ... Trent Green throws his four interception, this one to Roy Williams. Both Green and Tarvaris Jackson now have four picks apiece. Yuck. ... Marion Barber just broke off a 40-yard touchdown run to put the nail in Miami's coffin. He now has two scores on the afternoon.
» Edgerrin James rushed for a solid 127 yards and one touchdown in a win over Seattle. He looks like a different back this season. ... Trent Green just threw a lucky touchdown to Derek Hagan. Fantasy owners who started Green will take it, luck or no luck. ... Touchdown Terrell Owens! He scored on a 34-yard pass from Tomy Romo. T.O. now has five catches for 97 yards and one score. ... Jay Cutler was just intercepted by Thomas Howard, who returned it 44 yards for a touchdown. Oakland now leads Denver 20-17.
» Trent Green just threw his third interception of the contest against Dallas. ... Larry Johnson now has 85 all-purpose yards in Chicago. ... A great sigh of relief just came from all fantasy owners who have Jon Kitna. He is back in the game for Detroit. ... Fantasy owners who drafted Ronnie Brown have to be a little concerned. He has just 33 yards on 11 carries against Dallas, and he's been on the sidelines for most of the second half.
» Devin Hester just returned another kick for a touchdown -- but it was called back on a holding penalty. ... Deion Branch, who didn't have a catch in Week 1, has exploded for seven catches and 122 yards in Arizona. ... Josh McCown just threw a 46-yard touchdown pass to Jerry Porter. That was Porter's first catch of the contest and worth 10 fantasy points. ... The Minnesota defense just scored a touchddown against Detroit. The Vikes have one of the more underrated defenses in fantasy football.
» What has happened to Mark Clayton this season? He has one catch for minus-1 yards against the Jets. One has to wonder if his ankle isn't still an issue. ... Touchdown Tony Romo to Tony Curtis (no, not the singer). Romo made the throw as he was being tackled inside the 5-yard line. ... Patrick Crayton has returned for Dallas. He left earlier with an injured finger. ... Larry Johnson has just 42 yards on 11 carries against the Bears.
» Tarvaris Jackson has thrown three interceptions against the Lions. ... Calvin Johnson just scored his second touchdown of the season on a 7-yard pass from J.T. O'Sullivan. ... Touchdown Shaun Alexander on a 16-yard run. He has just 31 yards on 11 carries, but fantasy owners will take the score. ... Detroit opened the second half without Jon Kitna. Looks like he'll miss the remainder of the contest with what could have been a concussion.
» Touchdown Marty Booker from Trent Green. The Fins take the lead 13-10. ... Shaun Alexander has eight carries for 10 yards in Arizona. You have to wonder if that injured wrist is an issue. ... Andre Johnson, who had 120 yards and two touchdowns against Carolina, injured his knee late in the contest and is now considered day to day. ... Touchdown Todd Heap. He made a fabulous catch and dragged both feet for the score. It was called incomplete at first, but Baltimore won the review challenge. That is Heap's first score of the season.
» Dwayne Bowe just made a nice catch in the end zone for a touchdown on a pass that was intended for Tony Gonzalez. Chicago leads 17-7. ... Seattle is on the board after a 24-yard pass from Matt Hasselbeck to Nate Burleson. Hasselbeck has 121 yards to this point. ... Roy Williams got his helmet torn off after a catch and kept running for the Lions. He's in five fantasy football leagues this season! ... Touchdown Marion Barber! Dallas takes the lead 10-3 over Miami. ... The Cardinals are rolling on offense. Edgerrin James just scored on a 17-yard run to make it 17-0 over Seattle.
» Jon Kitna is out of action after an apparent back ailment. J.T. O'Sullivan has replaced him for the Lions. Kitna's return is questionable, but FOX's sideline reporter seemed to think he won't return. ... The Ravens are making life tough for Kellen Clemens. He has three completions, 32 passing yards and one interception. .... Tarvaris Jackson runs one in for the Vikings. It's now 7-7 in Detroit. ... Patrick Crayton is out for Dallas after he injured his pinkie finger. It could have been a break, but it was a nasty dislocation at the very least.
» Devin Hester just ran back a punt 73 yards for a touchdown. Good news for the Bears defense -- bad news for the Kansas City Chiefs. ... Tarvaris Jackson has already thrown two interceptions for Minnesota. Not a good start for the Vikes -- Detroit leads 7-0 on a touchdown pass from Jon Kitna to Roy Williams. ... Touchdown from Matt Leinart to Leonard Pope for 30 yards. ... Rex Grossman just threw a touchdown pass -- to offensive lineman John St. Clair! The fantasy football gods are at it again.
» It's over -- the Browns win 51-45 in what will be one of the most memorable regular-season games of 2007. ... What a shocker -- Willis McGahee scores against the Jets on a 2-yard pass from Kyle Boller. McGahee owns the J-E-T-S. ... Touchdown Brandon Stokley from Jay Cutler. It was a 9-yard pass. ... Larry Johnson has 16 yards on six carries early in the first quarter against Chicago. ... This Cincinnati-Cleveland game is never going to end. We'll be watching this one all night with these two defenses on the field. ... Josh McCown, not Daunte Culpepper, started for Oakland. That's a shocker.
» Six touchdowns for Carson Palmer! His sixth went to Glenn Holt of all people. ... Cincinnati has allowed 51 points to the Browns, not to mention 320 passing yards to Derek Anderson and 207 rushing yards to Jamal Lewis. Wow. ... Kellen Clemens is taking all of the pregame warmups in Baltimore. Looks like he'll start ahead of Chad Pennington for the Jets. ... Drew Brees salvaged his stat line with a late touchdown to Marques Colston, but the Saints have some serious problems on offense.
» Jared Lorenzen just got hurt for the Giants. Anthony Wright has replaced the "Hefty Lefty." ... Steve Smith just scored his third touchdown for Carolina. He spun out of about three defenders, ran downfield and ran in for the score. Jake Delhomme also has three scores -- not bad considering Carolina is getting killed by Houston.
» Another touchdown for Derek Anderson! He now has five scores against Cincinnati -- his latest was to Braylon Edwards for 37 yards. Edwards has 138 yards and two scores. ... Jared "The Pillsbury Throwboy" Lorenzen has taken over for Eli Manning now that the Giants are down 35-13. ... Another touchdown for DeShawn Wynn. He has 68 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns against a terrible Giants defense. Brandon Jackson has a mere 59 all-purpose yards. ... David Garrard is quietly having a nice game against Atlanta -- 272 passing yards, 22 rushing yards and one touchdown. His one score went to Reggie Williams.
» Vince Young just tossed his first touchdown of the season -- a 1-yard pass to Roydell Williams. ... Carson Palmer now has five touchdown passes -- he just threw his second score to T.J. Houshmandzadeh. Palmer is the early favorite for the top fantasy performer of Week 2. ... Jacksonville can't run the football. Fred Taylor and Maurice Jones-Drew have a combined 68 yards on the ground against a vanilla Atlanta defense.
» There is no defense in the Cincinnati-Cleveland contest. Jamal Lewis just ran one 66 yards for a touchdown after Chad Johnson's visit to the Dawg Pound! ... Another touchdown for Brett Favre. That makes three on the afternoon. Who said he's an old man? ... Chad Johnson just scored a second touchdown, and this time he did jump into the Dawg Pound. That takes guts. Let's just say he saw more "birds" than dogs. Carson Palmer now has four touchdown passes. ... The Bills have no offense. Lee Evans has one catch for 9 yards.
» Another touchdown for Brett Favre, this time to Donald Lee. Favre now has two touchdown passes on the afternoon. ... The Saints just scored their first offensive touchdown of the season, and it wasn't Drew Brees, Reggie Bush, Deuce McAllister or Marques Colston. It was Mike Karney. The fantasy football gods have a sense of humor. ... You have got to be kidding me. Derek Anderson just threw his fourth touchdown pass, this one to Braylon Edwards. Next week the Browns face Oakland in the Black Hole. Watch how the Raiders perform on defense in Denver before you add Anderson to your fantasy team.
» Touchdown LenDale White! This is his week to shine -- White has 55 rushing yards and the score. Chris Brown has 16 yards on eight carries. ... Cadillac Williams now has two touchdowns, and the Saints still haven't scored. Joey Galloway has 135 yards and two touchdowns in the contest. ... Plaxico Burress is back in the game for the Giants ... Man was I wrong about Drew Brees. All the numbers said he would produce this week -- so far he has 99 yards, no touchdowns and one interception.
» I still can't get used to Ahman Green in a Houston uniform, but he just found the end zone on a 13-yard run. The Texans are for real! ... Frank Gore just broke off a 43-yard run for a touchdown. Good for him -- he must be playing with a heavy heart after the death of his monther. ... OK back to football -- the Saints look awful on offense. Who would have gueesed that? ... I keep seeing commercials for that new Jessica Alba movie. That woman is my fantasy. She is incredible. I used to watch her when she was on that Flipper show.
» Deuce McAllister is back in the game for New Orleans. ... How's this for old-school fantasy football -- Brett Favre to Bubba Franks for a touchdown! ... After one half, Derek Anderson has been a much, much better fantasy option than Drew Brees. Anderson has three touchdown passes, Brees has zero. The NFL is so hard to predict sometimes. ... Carson Palmer has three touchdown passes in the first half against Cleveland. Chad Johnson caught one on a 22-yard pass, but he did not jump into the Dawg Pound.
» Joey Galloway just scored for the Buccaneers -- again! He has three catches for 94 yards and two scores. Galloway owns New Orleans. ... Four field goals for Jeff Reed. ... Plaxico Burress was seen limping off the sidelines. ... Deuce McAllister seems to have been poked in the eye. He's on the sidelines being tended to by the medical staff. ... Warrick Dunn gets a goal-line carry -- and a touchdown -- for Atlanta. ... Another touchdown for Joe Jurevicius. He has two on the afternoon. He seems to have a nice rapport with Derek Anderson.
» Ashton Youboty comes off the field for Buffalo. Their defense is riddled with injuries, but Pittsburgh still hasn't scored a touchdown yet. ... Another touchdown from Matt Schaub to Andre Johnson. Schaub is having an awesome game so far -- 11-of-15 for 138 yards and two scores -- so much for Carolina's pass defense. How do you think David Carr feels watching Schaub have so much success? ... Olindo Mare just missed a 38-yard field goal attempt. He's having an awful start to the season. ... Touchdown for T.J. Who's your momma! Could be a shootout there in Cleveland.
» Three field goals for Jeff Reed. He converted on less than 60 percent of his field goals at Heinz Field last season, so this is a good sign. ... Another touchdown for Plaxico Burress! He became a much better fantasy option once Eli Manning was announced as the Giants' starter this afternoon. ... What is going on with Drew Brees? He has completed 3-of-7 passes for 20 yards vs. Tampa Bay, and the Saints still haven't scored an offensive touchdown this season. ... DeShawn Wynn touchdown for the Packers. No one started him -- why would we?
» Maurice Jones-Drew has 3 yards on two carries for Jacksonville. Not good news for owners who drafted the UCLA product. ... The Browns live! Derek Anderson to Joe Jurevicius for a touchdown. It's now Cleveland 13, Cincinnati 7. ... Joey Galloway scored just scored on a 69-yard touchdown. That's seven consecutive games he has at least one touchdown against New Orleans. Oh, he beat Jason David on the score. ... Touchdown -- Peyton Manning to Dallas Clark. ... Brandon Jackson seems to be sharing carries with DeShawn Wynn. Not a good sign. ... Not many points today to this point. Eight teams have three points or less.
» Here's some information on the Steelers throwback uniforms. In the 1950s and 1960s, the Steelers wore gold helmets with player numbers on the sides and black jerseys with gold numbers. The current logo wasn't introduced until 1962 when Republic Steel suggested that the team place their Steelmark logo on the helmet. We learn something new everyday. ... Frank Gore just found the end zone for San Francisco. It's nice to see him getting all the goal-line work. ... Touchdown for Andre Johnson on a 31-yard pass from Matt Schaub. That could become a solid fantasy duo this season. ... Joe Buck just called Curt Menefee "lovely". Hmmm. Erin Andrews is lovely. Bonnie Bernstein is lovely. Menefee -- not lovely.
» Another touchdown for Steve Smith. He's a beast. And how about Jake Delhomme? He now has five touchdown passes in less than five quarters. ... The Steelers are wearing the ugliest yellow helmets I have ever seen. They're also wearing some sort of throwback uniforms. ... Cadillac Williams scores for the Buccaneers. He just paid dividends for owners who gambled on him as a starter this week.
» Incredible touchdown catch for Steve Smith. The ball bounced off the helmet of a Houston defender, and Smith caught it out of the air. He's the best wideout in fantasy football. ... Willie Parker is running all over the Bills. Six carries for 32 yards and well on his way to a monster week. ... Touchdown Torry Holt! That's two scores in fewer than five quarters for the veteran wide receiver. ... How good is Joseph Addai? He just scored on an 8-yard run.
» Rudi Johnson scores the first touchdown of the afternoon. He owns Cleveland. ... Marc Bulger is taking a beating already. The absence of Orlando Pace has the 49ers smelling blood. ... The Titans are trying to run the ball on Indianapolis. LenDale White and Chris Brown have a combined seven carries. ... The top inactives include Brandon Jacobs, Vernand Morency, Dwayne Jarrett, Greg Jennings, Robert Meachem and Josh Reed. Cadillac Williams is active and will wear a flack jacket to protect his injured ribs.
» Larry Johnson faces a difficult matchup this week in Chicago, and most fantasy owners have no choice but to start him. He's a first-round selection, and he'll need to prove his worth against the Bears. The one saving grace for owners could be the fact that he'll be more involved as a receiver out of the backfield. He had seven receptions last week, so he could post around 100 all-purpose yards at Soldier Field. Unless you have backfield depth -- maybe Adrian Peterson is your No. 3 fantasy back -- it's still hard to sit Johnson. ... NFL Network has confirmed that Eli Manning will start for the Giants, so it seems safe to start him against Green Bay.
Welcome to NFL.com's fantasy football blog. I'll be checking in on all the games and letting you know about the big performances, injuries and all the important news and notes.