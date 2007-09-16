Fabiano's two-minute drill: Week 2

» Larry Johnson faces a difficult matchup this week in Chicago, and most fantasy owners have no choice but to start him. He's a first-round selection, and he'll need to prove his worth against the Bears. The one saving grace for owners could be the fact that he'll be more involved as a receiver out of the backfield. He had seven receptions last week, so he could post around 100 all-purpose yards at Soldier Field. Unless you have backfield depth -- maybe Adrian Peterson is your No. 3 fantasy back -- it's still hard to sit Johnson. ... NFL Network has confirmed that Eli Manning will start for the Giants, so it seems safe to start him against Green Bay.