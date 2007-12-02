Fabiano's two-minute drill: Week 13

» Good morning everyone! One more week of regular-season action left in the world of fantasy football. One major issue could be the weather, as rain, snow and ice are possible (and expected) throughout the Northeast. Teams playing at 1pm EST in those conditions could lose some value. Here's how to gauge the effect: Rain of course hurts quarterbacks and wide receivers but makes running backs more prominent. Quarterbacks can throw the football without issues in the snow (remember Kerry Collins a few seasons ago against Denver when he was a member of the Oakland Raiders), so don't let the white stuff be a concern. Of course, poor weather can also help the value of defenses -- look at the Dolphins last Monday night.