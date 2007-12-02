Fabiano's two-minute drill: Week 13

That's all for this week, folks. Be sure to check out the Fantasy rewind later tonight and our fantasy football version of the Monday morning quarterback tomorrow. Have a great night!
» Jerramy Stevens scores on a 4-yard pass from Luke McCown with :14 seconds left in the Tampa Bay-New Orleans contest. Luke and his brother, Oakland's Josh McCown, have combined for five touchdown passes. ... Derrick Ward is having X-rays on his ankle in the locker room. He's done for the contest but finished with 183 all-purpose yards and one touchdown. ... Earnest Graham has rushed for 100-plus yards and one score in New Orleans. ... Touchdown, Amani Toomer, on a 6-yard pass from Eli Manning.
» Derrick Ward was injured in the Giants-Chicago contest. He's headed to the locker room. ... Justin Fargas scores on a 5-yard touchdown run. He now has an impressive 142 rushing yards on the afternoon. He's been quite a find for fantasy footballers. ... Chad Johnson and T.J. Houshmandzadeh are both active, but Santonio Holmes is out for tonight's contest at Heinz Field. ... Eli Manning throws another interception. I can't believe he looks worse than Rex Grossman. The New York media is going to bury him this week.
» Anquan Boldin has an injured left foot and is out for the remainder of the contest. ... Travis Henry scores on a 3-yard run. That's his second score of the afternoon. ... A wild two-point conversion from Joshua Cribbs to Kellen Winslow in the Cleveland-Arizona contest. ... Touchdown, Braylon Edwards, on a 67-yard pass from Derek Anderson. ... Javon Walker has one catch for seven yards in Oakland. Justin Fargas is closing in on 120 rushing yards in the same contest.
» Bryant Johnson scores on a 1-yard pass from Kurt Warner. Johnson will be a hot name on the waiver with Larry Fitzgerald and Anquan Boldin both injured. ... Eli Manning has 54 yards, no touchdowns and one interception in Chicago. ... Anquan Boldin seems to have a serious left leg ailment. He couldn't put pressure on his leg at all as he came off the field. Not good news for owners, as Boldin and Larry Fitzgerald are both out of action.
» Earnest Graham scores on a 25-yard run. He has been an absolute stud for fantasy footballers since Cadillac Williams went down. ... Jerry Porter scores on a 13-yard pass from Josh McCown, who now has three touchdown passes on the afternoon. ...Derrick Ward is over 100 rushing yards and has one touchdown in Chicago. Plaxico Burress has one catch in the contest. He seems far less than 100 percent. ... Drew Brees hits Devery Henderson for a 45-yard touchdown. Brees has been on fire in recent weeks.
» Anquan Boldin hasn't caught a pass in the first half. Unreal. ... Josh McCown is back under center for the Raiders and connects on a 13-yard touchdown pass to Zach Miller. McCown now has two scores in limited time. ... Jamal Lewis scores on a 6-yard pass from Derek Anderson. Man, Lewis looks reborn in Cleveland. ...Derrick Ward scores on a 2-yard run. He's on pace for well over 150 all-purpose yards in Chicago.
» Justin Fargas has developed into a viable No. 2 fantasy runner in recent weeks. He's on pace for over 100 rushing yards against Denver. ... Joey Galloway has four catches for 130 yards already! What is it about him and the New Orleans Saints? Kinda like Pedro Martinez said, Galloway is their daddy! ... JaMarcus Russell makes his NFL debut for Oakland. His first pass was good for 16 yards to Jerry Porter.
» Touchdown, Terrance Copper, on a 4-yard pass from Drew Brees. ... Eli Manning throws another interception. That's five in less than five quarters. Could he be worse than Rex Grossman this afternoon? ... Joey Galloway is at it again with two catches for 56 yards in New Orleans. ... Touchdown, Travis Henry, on a 4-yard run. That was Henry's second touchdown all season. ... Desmond Clark scores on a 1-yard pass from Rex Grossman. ... Touchdown, Leonard Pope, on a 5-yard pass from Kurt Warner. The Warner Machine lives on!
» Jessica, aka the fantasy girl, is on a rant about tight ends. She is playing the team that has Tony Gonzalez, who had a monster stat line this week, and now she has pledged to take a tight end in the first three rounds next season. "I don't care what you fantasy experts say," she said. "I'm drafting Antonio Gates, Gonzalez or Jason Witten. These guys are studs and can put up better numbers than a lot of running backs. It so makes sense to take a top-tier tight end. It's such an advantage."
»The Redskins called time out in consecutive snaps in an attempt to ice Rian Lindell, but that's unsportsmanlike conduct and a 15-yard penalty! Wouldn't Joe Gibbs know that? ... Even with Matt Schaub out of action, Andre Johnson still has over 100 receiving yards and one touchdown in Tennessee.
» Leon Washington scores his second touchdown, this one from 12 yards out. The Jets are ahead 40-13! ... David Garrard connects with Dennis Northcutt on a 17-yard pass. I am so impressive with Garrard. It's no wonder Jacksonville released Byron Leftwich. ... How bad are the Dolphins? The Jets are kicking their collective butts in Miami. ... Chris Redman throws his second touchdown pass, this one to Michael Jenkins on a 5-yard connection.
» Touchdown, LaDainian Tomlinson, on a 28-yard run. He now has 173 rushing yards on the afternoon. ... Chris Brown scores on a 7-yard run. ... Jeff King scores on a 1-yard pass from Vinny Testaverde. ... Touchdown, Roddy White, on a 15-yard pass from Chris Redman. White has 93 yards in the contest. ... Thomas Jones scores on a 1-yard run. ... Joey Harrington has been benched in favor of Chris Redman. Ouch. ... Fred Taylor has rushed for 100-plus yards for the second consecutive week.
» LaDainian Tomlinson has 107 rushing yards and one touchdown in Kansas City. ... Vince Young has thrown two touchdown passes in the third quarter against Houston, one to Justin Gage and the other to Roydell Williams. ... Touchdown, DeShaun Foster, on a 1-yard run. ... Trent Dilfer has thrown two touchdown passes in the second half in Carolina. Frank Gore has 10 carries for 37 yards in the contest. ... Braylon Edwards is active and will start for Cleveland. ... Larry Fitzgerald is out for the Cleveland-Arizona contest.
» Here are some halftime updates: Thomas Jones has 33 yards on 13 carries. Yuck. Peyton Manning has 162 yards and three touchdowns. Matt Hasselbeck has 117 yards and two touchdowns. Gus Frerotte has 230 yards and three touchdowns. Unreal. Torry Holt has 111 yards and one score. Ron Dayne has 74 yards and one touchdown. Fred Jackson has eight carries for 58 yards. Clinton Portis has 11 carries for 17 yards. Wow that's awful against a vulnerable Buffalo run defense. ... Sidney Rice scores on a 2-yard pass from Tarvaris Jackson. I told the fantasy girl I liked Rice this week, but I didn't pull the trigger on him. Frustration! Jackson now has two touchdown passes against a dreadful Detroit defense.
» Dallas Clark scores another touchdown, this one on a 14-yard pass from Peyton Manning. The Colts quarterback has three touchdown passes on the afternoon. ... Roy Williams has an injured knee, but he is probable to return in the second half. ... Shaun Alexander has a dreadful 14 yards on eight carries in the first half. At least he scored a touchdown. ... Roy Williams has been injured in the Detroit-Minnesota contest.
» Bobby Wade scores on a 6-yard pass from Tarvaris Jackson. ... Fred Jackson has 44 yards on six carries in Washington. ... Brad Smith scores on a 19-yard pass from Kellen Clemens. ... It looks like Matt Schaub is done for the afternoon. That's a killer for fantasy football owners who started him. ... Touchdown, Isaac Bruce, on an 8-yard pass from Gus Frerotte. Every time Frerotte throws a score it's like a kick in the midsection for me. Come on A.J. Feeley! ... Philip Rivers hits Vincent Jackson on a 38-yard touchdown strike.
» Kevin Jones has four yards on two carries in Minnesota. ... Maurice Jones-Drew scores on a 2-yard run. ... The Miami defense scores on a fumble return from Will Allen. ... Touchdown, Carolina defense, on a 67-yard interception return from Richard Marshall. ... A.J. Feeley connects on a 24-yard score to Kevin Curtis. ... Damon Huard throws a 2-yard touchdown pass to DE Jared Allen! ... Touchdown, Minnesota defense and special teams, on a 103-yard kick return from Aundrae Allison. ... Jon Kitna connects with Casey Fitzsimmons on a 1-yard pass.
» Touchdown, Dante Rosario, on a 5-yard pass from Vinny Testaverde. You know it's bad news when Dante Rosario has a touchdown and Steve Smith has none. Smith is on pace for a 100-yard performance, though. ... Matt Hasselbeck throws a 43-yard touchdown pass to Nate Burleson. Hasselbeck now has two touchdown passes on the afternoon. ... Touchdown, Reggie Wayne, on a 48-yard pass from Peyton Manning. ... Adrian Peterson scores on a 16-yard run.
» Steve Smith has three catches for 41 yards with close to a full quarter left in the first half. Thank God for Vinny Testaverde! ... Torry Holt already has 92 yards and one touchdown against Atlanta. ... Matt Schaub is down in the Houston-Tennessee contest. He has taken a beating in the first half and is headed to the locker room. Looks like Sage Rosenfels will be under center for the Texans. This exact scenario happened earlier this season, and Rosenfels had a monster stat line.
» Touchdown, LenDale White, on a 1-yard run. ... Torry Holt scores on a 31-yard pass from Gus Frerotte. As Stewie from Family Guy, would say, Blast! I started A.J. Feeley over Frerotte in a 16-team league. ... So who should be in the NCAA National Championship? Send me your opinion to the "Email Fabiano" link. I'd like to see Ohio State vs. LSU. ... Touchdown, Bobby Engram, on a 12-yard pass from Matt Hasselbeck.
» The Redskins opened with 10 men on defense in honor of Sean Taylor. ... Dallas Clark scores on a 5-yard pass from Peyton Manning. ... Touchdown, Chester Taylor, on a 2-yard run. It looks like the Vikes will use Taylor and Adrian Peterson in a committee this week. Each back has three carries for 31 yards, but Taylor has the score. ... I'm going to kick myself for starting A.J. Feeley ahead of Gus Frerotte this week! ... Randy McMichael scores on a 1-yard pass from Gus Frerotte. ... Correll Buckhalter scores on a 30-yard run.
» Touchdown, Leon Washington, on an 18-yard run. ... The Jets have their old school New York Titans uniforms on this afternoon. ... Shaun Alexander scores from two yards out to put Seattle ahead in Philadelphia. ... So much for the Titans run defense with DT Albert Haynesworth back. Ron Dayne is off to a ridiculous start with 40 yards and one touchdown. ... I have a feeling Sidney Rice is going to do something against Detroit. We'll see. ... I think Jacksonville will upset Indianapolis this afternoon. The Colts have been riddled with injuries, and the Jaguars are looking to earn some respect.
» I've got a bunch of postseason berths on the line this weekend. In 13 leagues, it looks like I'm bound for the postseason in at least nine. In the leagues I won't move on, injuries hammered me. I have one league where I've lost Larry Johnson, Deuce McAlister, Marshawn Lynch AND Brandon Jacobs. I also lost Javon Walker for most of the season. I'm starting Ron Dayne, Fred Jackson and Kolby Smith in that league. ... Jessica, the fantasy girl, is in the final week of her fantasy league. She's a die hard, so I'm going to let her run one of my fantasy teams that's headed for the postseason. She needs to step up!
» Did ESPN's Tom Jackson just tell Eli Manning to give Giants' fans the finger? ... Some of the significant inactives include Marshawn Lynch, Anthony Thomas, Ahman Green, Marvin Harrison, Jerricho Cotchery, Donovan McNabb, D.J. Hackett and Marc Bulger. Titans DT Albert Haynesworth is active, which makes Ron Dayne less valuable this week. I think I'm going to bench him in favor of Jesse Chatman, who is active and faces a weak Jets run defense. ... ESPN's John Clayton believes Larry Fitzgerald will be inactive for Week 13. If you have the room and are in need of a wide receiver, I'd add Bryant Johnson.
» Good morning everyone! One more week of regular-season action left in the world of fantasy football. One major issue could be the weather, as rain, snow and ice are possible (and expected) throughout the Northeast. Teams playing at 1pm EST in those conditions could lose some value. Here's how to gauge the effect: Rain of course hurts quarterbacks and wide receivers but makes running backs more prominent. Quarterbacks can throw the football without issues in the snow (remember Kerry Collins a few seasons ago against Denver when he was a member of the Oakland Raiders), so don't let the white stuff be a concern. Of course, poor weather can also help the value of defenses -- look at the Dolphins last Monday night.
