Fabiano's fantasy mailbag

M.F.: I've never been one to tell someone they focused on running backs too much, but four backs in the first four rounds is a little much. Addai and Maroney were nice choices and I can even see taking Lynch in the third round if there were still several solid quarterbacks and wide receivers on the board, but taking Benson effectively made your core of receivers less than attractive. Jackson isn't close to a No. 1 fantasy wideout - I've taken him as a No. 3 is some drafts - and while I love Hackett this season he shouldn't be selected as a No. 2 fantasy wideout. Furthermore, Daniels isn't consistent enough to be a fantasy starter at the tight end position and taking the Carolina defense in the ninth round was too soon. What you need to do to improve this team is make trades - lots of them - and be diligent on the waiver wire. I would put Lynch and Benson on the block and look to land a solid wide receiver in return for one of them. Since Addai and Lynch have the same bye week, you might want to focus on a deal that involves the rookie runner.