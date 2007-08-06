Fabiano's fantasy mailbag

M.F.: I participated in several PPR leagues last season, and there's no doubt that wide receivers are more valuable in this format. However, the most attractive choices in the first two rounds will still be versatile running backs that can catch the ball out of the backfield. In fact, five of the top 10 point producers in one of the leagues were running backs (LaDainian Tomlinson, Steven Jackson, Larry Johnson, Frank Gore, Brian Westbrook) and none were wideouts. Of course the flow of the draft will have a tremendous impact on your decisions, but I would still target at least one runner in the first two rounds and at least two runners in the first four rounds. The other two spots in those four rounds should be used on wide receivers, unless an elite quarterback like Peyton Manning slides. On a side note, if you can land Lynch in the middle rounds he would be an absolute steal in a PPR league. The Bills plan to use him quite a bit as a receiver -- he could even line up as a wideout in certain sets much like Marshall Faulk did in St. Louis -- so he'll be an absolute beast.