Fabiano's 2018 fantasy football summer crushes

Carson Wentz, QB, Philadelphia Eagles: You might have forgotten after what Nick Foles did at the end of last season, but Wentz was on pace to be one of the three best quarterbacks in fantasy football before he went down with an injured knee. Barring any setbacks, he should be back in time for Week 1 of the 2018 campaign. In that scenario, and considering his current ADP is somewhere in the 10th round, well, Wentz could be a real steal if you like to wait on a signal-caller.