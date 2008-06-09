Fabiano: Pass on Brady with the No. 1 overall pick

Kurt Warner, who was the leader of the "Greatest Show on Turf" in St. Louis, came out of nowhere to record 4,353 passing yards and 42 total touchdowns in 1999. His 41 touchdown passes were the third-most ever in a single season at the time, and he went from an undrafted fantasy player to the consensus No. 1 overall selection in 2000 drafts. Warner turned out to be a serious disappointment across the board, however, as he missed five starts and threw for 924 fewer yards and scored 21 fewer touchdowns.