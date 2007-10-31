Fabiano: Midseason fantasy football awards

It might be hard to believe, but we are already at the midseason point of the 2007 fantasy football season. It has been one of the most bizarre and unpredictable campaigns in the Super Bowl era, as several stars have fallen from the elite level while the likes of Derek Anderson, LenDale White and Roddy White have become fantasy relevant.
Without further ado, let's dish out our midseason awards.
Fantasy MVP
Tom Brady, QB, New England: Was there a doubt about this one? Much like LaDainian Tomlinson last season, Brady has been the reason countless fantasy owners are the favorites to win their league's championship. Based on his current totals, Brady will finish the season with 4,800-plus yards and 60-plus total touchdowns.
Top fantasy sleeper
Derek Anderson, QB, Cleveland: Brady Quinn was considered the hot-shot rookie who would take over as the face of the Browns franchise. Well, the unreal numbers that Anderson has recorded after eight weeks has thrown a wrench into that scenario. He's on pace to score over 40 touchdowns, and he wasn't even selected in most drafts.
Top fantasy disappointment
Frank Gore, RB, San Francisco: This is the lone "unaward" on our list, but Gore sure has earned it. The top rusher in the NFC in 2006, Gore is on pace to finish this season with fewer than 1,000 yards on the ground based on his current totals. Gore has also failed to score a touchdown since the second weekend of September.
Runner-up: Shaun Alexander, RB, Seattle
Top fantasy rookie
Adrian Peterson, RB, Minnesota: Peterson leads the NFL in rushing yards with 740 after seven games, and he just overtook Chester Taylor atop the depth chart for head coach Brad Childress. Peterson, who will be a surefire top-five fantasy pick next season, is on pace for close to 1,700 rushing yards and 14 total touchdowns.
Top fantasy quarterback
Tom Brady, New England: Brady was a cinch for the top quarterback in fantasy football based on his immense statistical success. While the likes of Joe Montana, Dan Marino and John Elway were such incredible talents at the position, Brady is now on a pace to become the greatest quarterback to ever grace an NFL gridiron.
Top fantasy running back
LaDainian Tomlinson, San Diego: There's no shock with the selection of Tomlinson, who started slow but has recorded more solid stat lines in recent weeks. He's on pace to record 60 catches, 1,900 all-purpose yards and close to 20 total touchdowns, but it should be known that Ronnie Brown would have won this award if he didn't injure his knee.
Top fantasy wide receiver
Randy Moss, New England: How does a player go from being labeled over the hill to being called "the smartest wide receiver in the NFL?" That's been the case with Moss, who was drafted as a borderline No. 1 or 2 fantasy wideout but has thrived with the Patriots. Moss is on pace to tie Jerry Rice's single-season record for touchdown catches (22).
Runner-up: Braylon Edwards, Cleveland
Top fantasy tight end
Antonio Gates, San Diego: Notice a trend here with the players from the Patriots and Chargers? Gates has 15 more fantasy points on NFL.com than the next best tight end, and he's on pace to record career bests in receptions (105) and yards (1,460). The veteran will also finish with a solid 11 touchdowns based on his current rate of production.
Top fantasy kicker
Nick Folk, Dallas: Remember the trend I discussed in the preseason about the unpredictability of the kicker position? Well, the fact that Folk, who was not even selected in most drafts, has been the best kicker in fantasy football hammers home that trend. The rookie out of Arizona has averaged over 10 fantasy points in his seven contests for Big D.
Runner-up: Matt Stover, Baltimore
Top fantasy defense
New England: Based on the compilation of sacks, turnovers, touchdowns scored, points allowed and yards allowed, the Patriots have fielded the best defense in all of fantasy football at the midseason point. They're tied for second in picks (11), tied for fifth in sacks (22), and they're in the top 10 in most other major statistical categories.
Waiver wire focus
Reggie Brown, WR, Philadelphia: Brown has 17 catches for 238 yards in his past three contests, and his 105 yards in Week 8 led all Philadelphia wideouts. He is a free agent in almost 40 percent of NFL.com leagues.
Kellen Clemens, QB, N.Y. Jets:Jets head coach Eric Mangini announced that the switch from Chad Pennington to Clemens this week. He has some potential for the Jets and is now worth a look in leagues with 12-plus teams.
Vernon Davis, TE, San Francisco: Davis caught six passes for 71 yards and scored a touchdown in a loss to New Orleans. If you need a tight end, Davis is still a free agent in over 30 percent of NFL.com leagues.
D.J. Hackett, WR, Seattle: There's a chance that Hackett will return from an injured ankle in time to start in Week 9, and he'll have a tremendous matchup against a Cleveland defense that is 31st against the pass.
Chris Henry, RB, Tennessee: Henry has 105 yards and two touchdowns in the past two weeks. He won't overtake LenDale White, but Henry is now fantasy relevant. He's available in over 80 percent of NFL.com leagues.
Chris Henry, WR, Cincinnati: Henry is eligible to return to action in Week 10, so now is the time to put in a claim for him. He's a talented wideout and still a free agent in over 70 percent of NFL.com leagues.
Greg Olsen, TE, Chicago: Olsen has averaged close to five receptions and 57 yards in his past four contests, and he's still a free agent in over 30 percent of NFL.com leagues headed into Week 9.
Michael Robinson, RB, San Francisco: The status of Frank Gore and his problematic ankle are in serious doubt, so fantasy owners who have Gore or need a runner in Week 9 might want to add Robinson.
Ryan Grant, RB, Green Bay: Grant rushed for 104 yards against Denver and is expected to start for the Packers in Week 9. He's available in 95 percent of NFL.com leagues.
Brandon Stokley, WR, Denver: Stokley has assumed a prominent position for the Broncos with Javon Walker out, and a matchup against Detroit in Week 9 makes him a viable No. 3 or 4 fantasy wideout.
Mailbag
M.F.: Can you believe this is a viable conundrum in late October? As much as I like Anderson, his matchup against Seattle isn't so favorable that it makes him a better choice than Manning. He'll be at home against New England and motivated to prove he's the best quarterback on the field in what could be the greatest regular-season contest ever.
M.F.:Patriots head coach Bill Belichick hasn't limited or rested his starters until Week 17 in past seasons, and his decision to demolish the competition has been evident (ask the Washington Redskins). I would also bet that Belichick wants to go undefeated, so that could make him use Brady all 16 games. Unless you're offered a Godfather deal, I'd stick with Brady and roll the dice that Belichick runs the table with him.