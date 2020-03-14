FA S Anthony Harris would 'like to stay' with Vikings

"He definitely requires those guys in the back end to have a lot mental gymnastics, I always like to say," Harris said. "Just being able to be really good communicators, for one, but really being able to understand what it is that we're getting done. There's a number of checks within the actual call, based off the formations, where people are, disguises, where you need to be. So it's a lot of orchestrating, knowing where you fit, but also, you know, in that safety position, being a good communicator with the guys around you. Not only at corner or nickel, but also at the linebacker position, as well."