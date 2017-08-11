Ezekiel Elliott suspension fallout in Dallas; five future play callers

At a time when NFL owners are increasingly seeking out "hot" offensive coordinators to fill head-coaching vacancies, the decision to give an assistant an opportunity to call his own plays is a great move for the head coach and aspiring play caller. For the head coach, it is an opportunity to prepare a young assistant for a more prominent role on the staff while also teaching him how to manage the offense. Whether it's helping the assistant come up with "shot" plays (deep balls) in key situations or teaching him how to manage situations (clock, score and down-and-distance) and communication (talking to the quarterback via the headset and managing ongoing conversations with offensive staff), the trial run gives the head coach an opportunity to teach and evaluate one of his assistants during game action. Given the turnover that affects some coaching staffs, the opportunity to develop a young play caller gives the head coach a contingency plan for when assistants move on to other jobs.