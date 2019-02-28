Ezekiel Elliott, players react to Witten's unretirement

The NFL world was shocked by the news Thursday that Jason Witten was coming out of retirement to play for the Dallas Cowboys in 2019.
Here's how players around the league and others reacted to the tight end's surprising news:
A late-season addition to the team in 2020, pass rusher Carlos Dunlap is re-signing with the Seahawks on a two-year deal worth $16.6 million with $8.5 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported via Dunlap's agent Drew Rosenhaus.
The Seattle Seahawks are moving on from longtime starting defensive tackle Jarran Reed, either via release or trade, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday afternoon. Reed bid farewell to Seattle via social media, as well.
The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing back one of their free-agent receivers. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Chefs are re-signing wideout Demarcus Robinson to a one-year contract.
Giovani Bernard might be on the move. Multiple teams have called to inquire about a possible trade for the Bengals' veteran RB, Tom Pelissero reports.
Dallas employed one of the worst defenses in the NFL in 2020, a sieve that couldn't slow a junior varsity operation. Speaking Thursday, Mike McCarthy said the Cowboys tried to do too much last season, which led to the struggles.
The Cardinals continue to add. This time, they're getting a former Super Bowl hero. CB Malcolm Butler has agreed to terms with Arizona on a one-year deal, the team announced.
Joe Flacco is with his fourth team in as many years, and again walking into a situation in which he's expected to serve as a veteran backup. The former Super Bowl MVP is determined to offer more to the Eagles than just mentorship for Jalen Hurts.
All 32 NFL teams received a memo Thursday with updates on the COVID-19 protocols for 2021 draft rooms. The memo reveals relaxed guidelines for fully vaccinated individuals.
No quarterback in recent memory has turned his game around as swiftly as Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Now, the Bills need to lock down their QB for the long haul.
The Falcons have plenty of holes to fill on their top-heavy roster under new GM Terry Fontenot and coach Arthur Smith. At least one new addition, Lee Smith, believes the turnaround could be quick.
With Marlon Mack, Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins, the Colts backfield is stacked. Touches could be hard to come by for the RB coming off a devastating injury.