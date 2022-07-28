Around the NFL

Ezekiel Elliott not worried about Cowboys future, contract: 'Can't look too far down the road'

Published: Jul 27, 2022 at 08:55 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Ezekiel Elliott's contract remains atop the list for NFL running backs, while his production has diminished.

Beyond the upcoming 2022 season, Elliott's contract offers no more guaranteed money and therefore has caused some questions regarding this potentially being his final campaign with the Cowboys.

Elliott isn't worrying himself over any of that as he gears up for his seventh NFL season in Dallas.

"I think it is a big season, but I think you can't look too far down the road," Elliott said Wednesday, via ESPN's Todd Archer. "I think if I focus on every day, if I focus on having a good day of camp, if I focus on taking it week by week, I think everything will handle itself. And I don't think there's really a reason to look that far down the road. I think if I handle my business every day, then I'll be in a pretty good situation at the end of the season."

Elliott, 27, inked a six-year extension in 2019 worth $90 million at an average of $15 million per year. The $90 million total remains tops among NFL backs, per Over the Cap, and his yearly average is tied for second. However, after he gets a guaranteed $12.4 million this season, the remaining four years have no guaranteed money coming in. That would make things a lot easier for the Cowboys to move on from Zeke.

For now, though, Elliott, who was picked fourth overall in the 2016 NFL Draft by Dallas, is all about moving forward with this year and getting past a knee injury he sustained early last season and played through.

"It definitely was frustrating and definitely frustrating certain parts of the year, but it's football," Elliott said. "I think today might be the only day everyone's going to be 100%. From here on out, everyone's going to have a couple bumps and bruises and no one's going to be 100, so just trying to do everything I can off the field to make sure I preserve my health and am ready for Sundays."

Elliott finished last season with a career-low 237 rushes for 1,002 yards, 10 touchdowns and a career-worst 58.9 yards per game. His 4.2 yards per carry were also below his career average (4.5). Those numbers came to be as backfield mate Tony Pollard averaged a career-high 5.5 yards per attempt to gain a career-best 719 yards rushing on 107 fewer rushes than Elliott. Fans and media, alike, clamored for more Pollard touches prior to last season and continue to do so.

"It's tough being injured and kind of feeling yourself lose a step," Elliott said. "So it definitely helped me get back to moving at the speed I was used to and bringing that confidence back to myself -- back to my body, back to my mind that I could make those cuts."

Elliott believes he is indeed back, deeming himself fully healthy as the Cowboys practice in Oxnard, California.

"I was a little worried at the beginning of the [offseason], like, 'Dang, this thing still kind of feels a little iffy,'" Elliott said. "But I'll say probably a month or two into the offseason, a month or two getting back into work, and I'll say probably by the time OTAs hit, I was back 100."

Of course, Elliott being back to his old self -- the back who went to three Pro Bowls in four seasons and won the rushing crown twice in that span – will remain to be seen until the games matter. And just how much he looks like the Zeke of old in 2022 might well determine if he's still leading the way for the Cowboys in 2023.

Related Content

news

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles on signing WR Julio Jones: 'It's an added luxury'

Wide receiver Julio Jones is blessing the Bucs with the proverbial embarrassment of riches, as quarterback Tom Brady now has at his disposal wide receivers Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Russell Gage and Jones.

news

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf reports to camp, holding in amid contract negotiations

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf, who missed mandatory minicamp as he vies for a new contract, reported to Seattle training camp on schedule Tuesday.

news

Steelers' Cam Heyward: Ben Roethlisberger's comments on modern NFL players 'rub me the wrong way'

Steelers DE Cameron Heyward responded to Ben Roethlisberger's recent comments about what he thought about today's NFL players.

news

Chargers safety Derwin James holding in at training camp until new deal is reached

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said Wednesday that Pro Bowl safety James is not practicing due to his contract situation, but said the team's two-time Pro Bowl safety would be practicing fully once a new deal was done.

news

K.J. Wright signs one-day contract to retire with Seahawks

K.J. Wright, who was one of the best linebackers in franchise history, signed a one-day contract with the Seahawks on Wednesday so he can retire as a member of the organization.

news

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah weighing Vikings' future at quarterback position, won't 'go full Rams' as GM

Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah says that as Minnesota works through a 'competitive rebuild' to look to the future, quarterback Kirk Cousins might not be the choice under center beyond 2022.

news

NFL CMO Dr. Allen Sills explains importance of mandated guardian caps during training camp

NFL Network's Judy Battista spoke with the NFL's chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills during "Inside Training Camp Live" about the implementation of guardian cap requirements across the league, discussing what the guardian caps do and what the NFL hopes to accomplish with this change.

news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa blocking out critics: 'If I can't hear you, you're not that important to me'

Tua Tagovailoa is entering a pivotal third season. The Dolphins starting quarterback on Wednesday addressed the perceived critics during the opening week of training camp.

news

Saints WR Michael Thomas (ankle) returns to practice after brief stay on PUP list

Saints star WR Michael Thomas was back on the practice field Wednesday, participating in individual drills and running routes without defensive coverage while sitting out team portions of the session.

news

Training Camp Buzz: Jets moving Mekhi Becton to right tackle, George Fant to left tackle

Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced on Wednesday that veteran George Fant is set to be the team's starting left tackle while former first-round pick Mekhi Becton will take over the right tackle spot.

news

Bengals coach Zac Taylor: Joe Burrow's timeline to return TBD after appendectomy

Zac Taylor confirmed Wednesday that Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow underwent an appendectomy on Tuesday, but did not provide a timeline for the star's return to the building or the field.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW