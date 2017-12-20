Around the NFL

Ezekiel Elliott mum on what he did during suspension

Published: Dec 20, 2017 at 07:53 AM
Headshot_Author_Austin-Knoblauch_1400x1000
Austin Knoblauch

Digital Content Editor

Ezekiel Elliott is back on the field for the Dallas Cowboys, but he's not interested in talking about what he did while off of it.

Speaking to reporters for the first time since serving his six-game suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy, Elliott was in no mood to talk about what he did during the last six weeks.

"I'm not really going to talk about it," Elliott said after Wednesday's practice. "It's behind me. I'm just trying to start a new page, a new chapter. I'm going to thank this Cowboys organization for being behind me. Thank my family, my team and my friends for just supporting me through that time and especially the Cowboys fans who have stuck by me through this tough time and haven't lost faith in me."

When asked by reporters if he'd discuss what he did during his time away from the team, Elliott said, "please don't even ask me about it." After rejecting reporters multiple times on questions regarding what he did during his suspension, Elliott said, "All right, I'm done. Thank you," before walking out of the locker room. He talked to reporters for about 70 seconds.

Before he left, Elliott did say it felt great to be with his teammates back on the practice field.

"It was great. The energy was high," Elliott said. "I missed all the guys. They missed me, and we're excited to continue the season."

Elliott returns at a critical juncture in the Cowboys' season. Dallas must win its final two regular-season games against the Seattle Seahawks and Philadelphia Eagles to have a chance of reaching the playoffs. With Elliott back in the fold, the Cowboys hope their star running back can be a catalyst for a renewed late-season push.

Although he didn't want to talk about, Elliott spent most of his time training in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico while suspended. It remains to be seen if a rested and motivated Zeke will be keep the Cowboys' season alive in January.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

