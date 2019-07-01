Ezekiel Elliott meeting with Roger Goodell on Tuesday

The Dallas Cowboys running back will meet with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Tuesday in New York regarding a May incident in Las Vegas, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo confirmed.
ESPN first reported the meeting.
The meeting comes after an incident at a Las Vegas music festival in May, in which Elliott had a confrontation with a security guard. The running back was briefly detained but never arrested after the security guard fell after being nudged by Elliott.
Despite never being charged with a crime, Elliott is subject to a fine or suspension under the league's personal conduct policy.
Elliott was suspended six games in 2017 for violating the personal conduct policy. The suspension came after a year-long league investigation into domestic violence accusations made against Elliott despite the running back never being charged by police.
This offseason the Cowboys backed Elliott after video of the most recent incident surfaced, with owner Jerry Jones suggesting Elliott shouldn't face any sanctions. Whether Commissioner Goodell agrees could be determined following the face-to-face meeting Tuesday.