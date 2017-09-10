Analysis

Ezekiel Elliott key ingredient to Dallas Cowboys' dominance

Published: Sep 10, 2017 at 06:25 PM
Headshot_Author_Judy_Battista_1400x1000
Judy Battista

NFL.com Columnist

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Inspirational. That's the word Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones used to describe the impact of a judge's ruling that running back Ezekiel Elliott could play while his legal case against the NFL works its way through the court.

"Every person was lifted by that decision," Jones said. "It was a good one. Although he was playing in this game no matter what, the idea we can have him for an extended period of time was inspirational."

That may be unseemly -- after all, the NFL suspended Elliott for six games because it believes its year-long investigation showed he abused his former girlfriend -- but it's hard to argue that, in football terms, Jones is wrong.

The Cowboysbeat the New york Giants, 19-3, Sunday night and if the most surprising part of the game was a suspension and injury-riddled defense suffocating the Giants, the most obvious ingredient to the Cowboys' dominance was Elliott. He ran 24 times for 104 yards, and one glance at an inexplicable sequence when the Cowboys attempted three passes from first-and-goal at the 3 in the first quarter, and had to settle for a field goal, underscores Elliott's gridiron value to the Cowboys. Dak Prescott can throw high. The offense can struggle to score. But if Elliott can chew the clock as he did late in the game, the Cowboys can squeeze the life from opponents. The Cowboys needed only look across to the opposite sideline to see how an offense can grind to a halt when its most critical force is absent.

The Giants' chances for victory probably died when Odell Beckham Jr. was declared inactive before the game because of an ankle sprain, which meant there was nobody on the field to scare the Cowboys' defense. Dallas' season is very much alive because a judge said Elliott would be available, possibly for the entire year.

"I saw a player when he was in there, it looked impressive and when anybody else was in there, it didn't look as impressive," a giddy Jones said after the game. "It's just obvious he has such speed and power."

No doubt. It is why the six-game suspension would have been devastating to the Cowboys, although Jason Witten said the team bonds together when it faces adversity. Elliott declined to say that his case has served as motivation now that the games have begun, and said that with a team this talented, he doesn't have to do anything extra. Whether he is playing with a chip on his shoulder might be beside the point anyway. He is a thundering force for the Cowboys, angry or otherwise.

But Elliott seems to not understand the limits of the judge's ruling. He said that when he learned of the ruling on Friday afternoon, he felt relief that he had received the restraining order that forbids the NFL from enforcing its suspension. The case before the judge in Sherman, Texas, has nothing to do with the underlying issues of Elliott's suspension -- whether or not he is guilty of domestic violence -- but is about something critical in a legal sense, whether or not the NFL committed procedural errors that did not allow Elliott a fair hearing.

"The fact that I finally get a fair trial, I finally get a chance to prove my innocence," Elliott said, in his first remarks since training camp. "I'm just happy I'll be able to be with these guys for as long as is permitted."

Elliott's case, including the NFL's lengthy investigation, has gone on for 14 months, a fact he noted several times. And by all accounts, he has been successful at compartmentalizing his life, putting his legal issues aside when it was time to practice and play. He would not say whether he thinks the process has been unfair to him, and when asked if he has learned anything and would do anything differently in the future, he said he was not talking about it.

"It is what it is," Elliott said. "I've kind of stopped worrying about it. I'm just really focused on being the running back I need to be, so we can accomplish what we want to accomplish."

Later, he added: "This whole situation has been such a distraction. What's really important, what should be getting all the light, is this team."

Elliott was also asked what has been hardest for him.

"Just kind of being associated with that, that's tough," he said of the nature of the allegations against him.

That was not settled with the injunction on Friday, and no matter how many courts the NFL and the players union battle in, no matter how long it takes to render a final decision on whether he will miss games, it may never be settled. Jones was careful not to directly criticize the NFL's investigation, but in an elliptical response to a question, he said the process by which the NFL deals with player discipline has to be "fair."

In the meantime, we will be left to read the report of the league's investigation, to read the union's allegations about the process, to read the court's rulings and then decide for ourselves. And Elliott will power the Cowboys, even when the rest of the offense is not at its best.

Inspirational. Or something more sinister. Whichever it is, Elliott is indisputably the most important Cowboy.

Follow Judy Battista on Twitter @judybattista.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Aidan Hutchinson emerging as potential No. 1 pick in 2022 NFL Draft; scouts love Lincoln Riley-USC union

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks says Michigan edge Aidan Hutchinson is emerging as a potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Plus, the Dolphins' youth movement, the Bills' daunting challenge and a seismic college coaching hire for the scouting community.
news

Three 2022 NFL free agents teams must keep; why Washington Football Team will upset Raiders

Which players are on Cynthia Frelund's list of impending free agents who must be re-signed? Plus, an upset pick for Week 13 and a few notable player projections.
news

NFL Week 13 bold predictions: Mark Andrews leads Ravens over Steelers; Lions get first win!

Can Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews spark the Ravens' struggling offense? Will the Lions finally get their first win of the season? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 13 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

2021 NFL season: Colts, 49ers among teams better than their records

Jonathan Taylor's Colts and Jimmy Garoppolo's 49ers have lost their share of games -- but don't let that fool you. Gil Brandt lists five NFL teams that are better than their records.
news

RB Index, Week 13: NFL's six most important running backs down the stretch

With the NFL playoff picture still in flux, Maurice Jones-Drew spotlights six rushers who are vitally important for the stretch run. Plus, an updated ranking of the top 15 running backs of this season.
news

Top 10 most reliable NFL pass-catchers: Hunter Renfrow, Vikings duo among trustworthy targets

Which Arizona Cardinals receiver has been the most reliable pass-catcher in the NFL this season? Nick Shook reveals his top 10 trustworthy targets heading into Week 13.
news

Week 13 NFL game picks: Bills edge Pats to retake control of AFC East; Chiefs stay hot against Broncos

Will the Patriots or Bills prevail in a battle for first place in the AFC East? Can the Broncos snap the Chiefs' four-game winning streak? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every NFL game in Week 13.
news

After hitting rough patch, Los Angeles Rams aiming to get season back on track

After starting the season hot, Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams have hit a rough patch. Bridget Condon looks at what the team must do to get back on the right track.
news

2022 NFL Draft: Top 25 Senior Bowl prospects entering Week 14 of college football season

Chad Reuter updates his ranking of the top 25 senior prospects for the 2022 NFL Draft. Which quarterback is vaulting up the board heading into conference championship weekend?
news

NFL QB Index, Week 13: Lamar Jackson vexes; Russell Wilson tumbles

What to make of Lamar Jackson? How bad are things looking for Russell Wilson? Gregg Rosenthal puts every signal-caller in order in his latest QB Index. Check out the full quarterback rankings, 1-32.
news

NFL Week 13 underdogs: Can Steelers break out of funk against Ravens? Patriots to top Bills?

Will the Steelers snap a losing streak against the rival Ravens? Can the red-hot Patriots keep rolling in Buffalo? Marc Sessler makes the case for five underdogs in Week 13.
news

NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 13: Teams that should be in the market for Jimmy Garoppolo

Which teams should be in the market for 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo in the coming offseason? David Carr lists three fits. Plus, an updated ranking of the top 15 offensive players in the NFL today.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW