Ezekiel Elliott key ingredient to Dallas Cowboys' dominance

The Cowboysbeat the New york Giants, 19-3, Sunday night and if the most surprising part of the game was a suspension and injury-riddled defense suffocating the Giants, the most obvious ingredient to the Cowboys' dominance was Elliott. He ran 24 times for 104 yards, and one glance at an inexplicable sequence when the Cowboys attempted three passes from first-and-goal at the 3 in the first quarter, and had to settle for a field goal, underscores Elliott's gridiron value to the Cowboys. Dak Prescott can throw high. The offense can struggle to score. But if Elliott can chew the clock as he did late in the game, the Cowboys can squeeze the life from opponents. The Cowboys needed only look across to the opposite sideline to see how an offense can grind to a halt when its most critical force is absent.