Around the NFL

Ezekiel Elliott after two-fumble night: 'This one is on me'

Published: Oct 20, 2020 at 12:29 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

As a demoralizing and devastating defeat came to its conclusion for the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, it was hard to fathom that at one point, the 38-10 result was up for grabs. But it was.

Amid a scoreless tie, the Arizona Cardinals exploded for 21-straight second-quarter points. As has been the case much of the season for the Cowboys, the defense certainly didn't look steady, much less formidable. That isn't the entire tale, though.

Alas, it was offensive turnovers for Dallas that truly turned the turned the game, beginning with two ﻿Ezekiel Elliott﻿ fumbles on back-to-back drives that the Cardinals turned into a 14-0 lead that eventually became a blowout victory for Arizona and a disaster of a loss for the Cowboys.

With quarterback﻿Dak Prescott﻿ gone for the season with an ankle injury, many looked upon Elliott to shoulder the load going forward. He was unable to do that Monday, though he did shoulder the blame.

"I don't think we can use [Prescott being gone] as an excuse," Elliott said, via ESPN's Todd Archer. "I'm just going to keep saying it over and over – I started the game out with two fumbles, gave the ball away and gave them all the momentum they need to go take off. I want to say I'm sorry and this one is on me. I need to be better."

Elliott's showing was one of the wrong kind of individual history as he lost two fumbles in a game for the first time in his career, per NFL Research. While it was a first, it's not the first time fumbles have been problematic for Zeke.

Entering Monday, the Cowboys were tied for last in turnovers given up and had four more against the Cardinals.

"We can't be handing it to the other team," ﻿Andy Dalton﻿ said.

But that's what Elliott's been doing at an alarming rate. He now has five fumbles on the season and four lost. The four lost equal his previous career total through four seasons.

Elliott's second bobble got him pulled by coach Mike McCarthy, with ﻿Tony Pollard﻿ replacing him.

"At the end of the day, Zeke is our bell cow. We need to get it right," McCarthy said, via the Dallas Morning News' Michael Gehklen.

Elliott finished a most forgettable night with 49 yards on a season-low 12 carries.

Like Elliott, McCarthy took on the blame, but they agreed about the largest problem plaguing the offense.

"We didn't play very well on offense, defense or special teams," McCarthy said, via The Athletic's Jon Machota. "Most importantly, I didn't coach very well. I have a continuing issue with ball security on my football team."

Indeed, the Cowboys have problems aplenty and their star running back's issues with fumbling is now among them.

Related Content

news

Kyler Murray shakes off slow start, leads Cardinals to lopsided win vs. Cowboys in first game back home

Returning home with the backdrop of "Monday Night Football" hanging overhead naturally raises the stakes. But, after a shaky start, Kyler Murray, a native of Bedford, Texas, settled in and made the most of his first return to his homestate, turning in 262 total yards and three total touchdowns in a lopsided 38-10 Arizona victory.

news

Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire turns in monster day vs. Bills ahead of Le'Veon Bell's arrival

A recent marquee addition to the Chiefs offense shifted the attention for a moment, but, on Monday night, all eyes were on rookie ﻿Clyde Edwards-Helaire﻿.
news

What we learned from Monday doubleheader

On a rainy Monday in upstate New York, the Chiefs were able to shut down the Bills and emerge with a win to improve to 5-1. And the night concluded with Kyler Murray and the Cardinals trouncing a befuddled Cowboys squad. 
news

Bill Belichick: George Kittle is 'as good as anybody that I've coached' or played against

49ers tight end George Kittle has plenty who praise him and that includes Bill Belichick ahead of the Patriots-49ers clash this week.
news

49ers HC Shanahan says RB Raheem Mostert (ankle) will 'most likely' head to IR

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan announced Monday that running back ﻿Raheem Mostert﻿ sustained a high ankle sprain in the team's Week 6 win 24-16 win over the Rams and is "most likely" headed to injured reserve.
news

Titans informed review of outbreak has concluded; fine possible

The NFL and NFL Players Association have informed the Tennessee Titans that their review of the Titans' COVID-19 outbreak has concluded, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday, with a potential fine to come as penalization.
news

Week 6 Monday inactives: Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills; Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys

The official inactive players for tonight's games between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills, followed by the Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys.
news

Matt Nagy not satisfied with Bears' 5-1 start: 'We're not playing well offensively'

The Bears are good at getting off the field, but they just aren't good enough with the ball in their hands. Matt Nagy isn't pleased with the state of his offense despite Chicago's hot start in the standings.
news

Miles Sanders out this week for Eagles; Zach Ertz expected to miss a few weeks

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders is out for this week with a knee injury while tight end Zach Ertz's ankle injury is expected to have him sidelined for a few weeks.
news

Monday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 7

The Bills are reconfiguring their defensive line ahead of Monday's game against the Chiefs. Starting DE Trent Murphy and DT Harrison Phillips are inactive. Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Monday.
news

Panthers working remotely following unconfirmed positive COVID-19 tests

The Carolina Panthers are working remotely after an unconfirmed positive COVID-19 test.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL