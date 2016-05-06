Ezekiel Ansah on extension: 'See how this season goes'

Around the NFL

The Detroit Lions exercised the fifth-year option for defensive end Ezekiel Ansah on Monday. But Anzah has not indicated whether he's interested in signing a long-term deal with the club.

"As of right now, I think you've got to take it step by step," Ansah recently said per the Detroit Free Press. "You've got to see how this season goes, and I'm just looking forward as far as having a great season for the team."

With the going rate for edge-rushers is on the rise, the Lions made a smart move by locking up Ansah for $12.7 million in 2017.

The New York Giants inked Olivier Vernon to a five-year, $85 deal. Vernon has 29 sacks in his first four seasons with the Miami Dolphins.

In three seasons of play, Ansah amassed 30 sacks (14.5 sacks in 2015) and earned his first Pro Bowl berth last season.

Ansah added: "(Vernon's) a great player, and I'm happy for his situation. But that is him. I've just got to focus on myself and get better."

Ansah reiterated that he is focused on the 2016 and 2017 seasons rather than what Vernon's deal could potentially mean for his financial future.

"I'm not really paying attention to that right now," he said. "I'll be here for a couple more years, as of now. I'm excited to be part of this organization."

