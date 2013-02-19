Ezekiel Ansah, Margus Hunt show youth can wait to start football

I partly agree; I wouldn't want my son to play football until he is at least 15 years old. As a parent and former player, the pressure to produce the next talent is intense. I get it. In an age when 5-year-olds have personal trainers, I understand the sense of urgency that prompts parents to start children early, for fear they will fall behind. But the lack of physical development in a child poses a huge risk, so for me, the game can wait.