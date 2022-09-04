Eye on the NFL - Week 1

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals – An early test for both teams

The Cincinnati Bengals have rebuilt the offensive line that made Joe Burrow the most-sacked quarterback in the NFL last season, but an early test beckons in the form of Pittsburgh's pass-rushing demon T.J. Watt, who notched an NFL record 22.5 sacks last term.

Burrow's Bengals should be competitive once again, but what about the Steelers? For the first time since 2004, they begin a season without Ben Roethlisberger on the roster. Mitchell Trubisky is charged with maintaining an impressive streak of 18 seasons without posting a losing record.

Quick Stats on Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow was sacked 51 times (the most of any NFL QB) during the 2021 regular season and another 19 times in the playoffs, prompting the offseason additions of Ted Karras, Alex Cappa and La'El Collins.

Pittsburgh have led the NFL in sacks in each of the last five seasons. But, they were the only team last season not to sack Burrow in a game. The Bengals kept their QB clean in a 24-10 Week 3 win over the Steelers.

Steelers quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is 29-21 as an NFL starter and enjoyed winning seasons in three of his four years with the Chicago Bears. He spent 2021 as a backup for the Buffalo Bills.

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings – Division foes clash out of the gate

If there is to be a challenger to the Packers in the NFC North, it is most likely to be the Vikings; who are under new leadership with head coach Kevin O'Connell coming over from the Super Bowl-winning Rams.

The former NFL quarterback has exciting offensive weapons to work with in quarterback Kirk Cousins, running back Dalvin Cook and receivers Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen. Minnesota will need to find points against Green Bay's impressive-looking defense because Aaron Rodgers is sure to get his for the Packers. The future Hall of Famer is setting out on a quest for a third straight NFL MVP crown.

Quick Stats on Packers at Vikings

Aaron Rodgers is not only dangerous with the ball in his hands, he is very protective. He threw 37 touchdown passes and just four interceptions last season. He has now thrown five or fewer interceptions in four consecutive campaigns.

Who will Green Bay use to replace wide receiver Davante Adams (Las Vegas Raiders)? Adams accounted for 34.3 percent of the Packers' receiving yards last season – third-highest of any player in the NFL.

Minnesota's Justin Jefferson has racked up 3,016 receiving yards in his first two years in the league. That is the most in NFL history for a player in his first two NFL seasons.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys – Many questions to be answered

This was the curtain-raising game in 2021 and both teams went on to reach the playoffs. Both are clearly talented and competitive teams, yet we still have some questions as they head towards the season kickoff.

Is the greatest player of all time all in for 2022? Tampa's 45-year-old quarterback Tom Brady retired for 40 days before making a u-turn and then he disappeared for an 11-day break during preseason training. Brady can set his own rules now, but that is not normal!

The Cowboys boasted the league's top attack in 2021 but Dak Prescott tailed off at quarterback, Ezekiel Elliott looked a lesser version of himself at running back and the departure of Amari Cooper at wide receiver now leaves that position group considerably thinner. I'm fascinated to see how these teams look coming out of the starting blocks.

Quick Stats on Buccaneers at Cowboys