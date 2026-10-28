Extending Maliek Collins was the Browns latest move to keep defensive core in place

BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns are 5-2 and atop the AFC North, outpacing all expectations so far this season.

Over the weekend, the team finalized a contract extension for 31-year-old defensive tackle Maliek Collins. Is that a sign that the folks in charge think the team has truly entered a contention window? Or are the Browns doubling down on one of their best recent free-agent acquisitions and rewarding Collins for his work over the past two seasons?

Probably both. Collins has been a consistently disruptive player on a strong defense, and after a significant quad injury cut his 2025 season short, he has regained top form.

While the remade Cleveland offense continues to evolve and build chemistry, the attack-style defense has its foundation and identity, even after an offseason coordinator change. Collins' ability to create interior pass rush and shed blockers fits that mold, and now the Browns have him signed through 2028. Per Over the Cap, Collins' new two-year deal includes $15 million in fully guaranteed money and a total value of $30 million.

The Browns entered the season with just three defensive starters signed through 2026: Collins, defensive end Isaiah McGuire and safety Ronnie Hickman. In July, the team extended 29-year-old cornerback Denzel Ward and 28-year-old safety Grant Delpit.

A young team has its veteran defensive core in place. And with just under two weeks until the Nov. 10 trade deadline, the Browns are in the playoff mix and more likely to be buyers than sellers if general manager Andrew Berry can find the right deal.

Though defensive tackle Mason Graham missed two games due to ankle and knee injuries and defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. has missed the last three with an ankle injury, the Browns hope to be at full strength this week and for the foreseeable future. Depending on health, they could explore reinforcements for their pass rush and defensive line ahead of the trade deadline.

Anything deadline related is no more than speculation as the Browns prepare for Sunday's game in Pittsburgh against the also 5-2 Steelers, but Berry and the team view Collins as a certainty. After the 49ers released him in March 2025, the Browns signed Collins to a two-year deal just after deciding to move on from veteran defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson -- and about six weeks before drafting Graham.

Collins was impactful and at times dominant in 12 games last season before the injury. In seven games this season, he's recorded 3.5 sacks and 20 total quarterback pressures, a pace that gives him a chance to surpass his career-best marks. Per TruMedia's tracking, Collins has recorded at least two pressures in six of seven games this season.

"I feel like I had a slow start," Collins said. "Without preseason, without camp (due to the injury), basically my last snap was played on Nov. 30 last year. So coming back and playing the first game was big for me, but I feel like I had a slow start. I started to pick up a little bit over the past couple weeks."

Collins, a third-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys in 2016, is the second-oldest player on Cleveland's roster behind fullback Michael Burton. The Browns are Collins' fifth NFL team, and he said he'd been pushing his representation to finalize a new deal and increase his chances of finishing his career in Cleveland.

"Maliek's non-stop motor, selflessness and endless pass-rush arsenal make him a perfect fit (here)," Berry said. "For the past two years, Maliek has been the veteran (and) stabilizing presence in the meeting rooms, on the practice field and inside the facility. His impact on the young defensive line's growth can't be overstated."

The 2026 Browns were the league's third-youngest team by average age on opening weekend. The trade of two-time Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett was viewed as a deeper commitment to a youth movement.

Based on early returns, the Browns added key players for now and the future in their 2025 and 2026 drafts. But they traded three first-round picks in their 2022 deal for Deshaun Watson and had mediocre draft results without those selections.

McGuire, a 2023 fourth-round pick, is the Browns' only current starter from their 2021-2024 drafts; 2024 seventh-round pick Myles Harden plays near full time at slot cornerback; and Hall, a 2024 second-round pick, is in the defensive tackle rotation when healthy.

The Browns drafted 22 players from 2022 to 2024, and only six remain on the team, meaning Collins represents a big -- and necessary -- hit in free agency. The Browns go forward believing they have the right mix of youth, talent and experience across all three levels of their defense with Collins, Graham, defensive end Jared Verse, Ward, Delpit and linebackers Carson Schwesinger and Quincy Williams.

"This new deal is a blessing," Collins said. "I'm blessed to still be in this position. Blessed to still be playing. (In) my rookie year, I couldn't imagine me playing 11, 12, 13 years in this league. So, it's an opportunity for me to keep going, keep hooping, playing with these guys. I'm excited."

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.