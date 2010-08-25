Extended stay: Pack's Harris might be on PUP list to start season

Published: Aug 25, 2010 at 04:20 AM

It seems likely that starting cornerback Al Harris won't be healthy enough to play in the Packers' Sept. 12 season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Green Bay Press-Gazette reported Wednesday.

Harris, who had reconstructive surgery on his left knee, couldn't pass his physical Monday, and he won't try again until at least next week.

Harris has been on the Packers' physically unable to perform list during training camp. Should he stay on it for the start of the regular season, he would be required to miss the first six games.

"All of the reports are always positive when we talk to medical staff," Packers coach Mike McCarthy said of Harris on Tuesday, "but there is a protocol when you come off a major type injury that Al has gone through. He is doing everything he can, I can promise you that, but still today he is not ready to pass the physical."

Harris had surgery almost nine months ago after tearing his anterior cruciate, lateral collateral and fibular collateral ligaments, along with the IT band and lateral hamstring.

