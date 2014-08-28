Experts' league draft analysis: Marcas Grant

Round 2, Pick 18: DeMarco Murray, RB, Dallas Cowboys - I didn't have the intention of going with back-to-back running backs to start the draft, but when Murray was still available at the end of the second round it was too good to pass up. The Cowboys will be involved in plenty of high-scoring games this season and Murray will be one of the focal points of their attack. If he can stay healthy to the degree he did last year, I like my starting fantasy backfield.