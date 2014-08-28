Experts' league draft analysis: America's Team

Round 3, Pick 28: Ryan Mathews, RB, San Diego Chargers - Late in Round 3, the running back position was pretty depleted so America went with its gut on this one. Mathews had the best statistical season of his career in 2013 and should be in line for the goal line work in San Diego. Sure, he will be a member of a committee but he should lead that committee in almost every rushing category as long as he stays healthy. Also, if you read Michael Fabiano's analysis of his picks, it sounds like he might have been eyeing Mathews. Consider this a win, America!