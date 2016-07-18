Expert PPR mock draft: Team-by-team analysis

I started this PPR mock draft off with three running backs. No, I'm not a noob. I just knew that the elite wideouts would be flying off the board at a rapid pace (A.J. Green went fifth overall for goodness sake) so my strategy before we started was to take advantage of the other analysts skipping over the RB1s early. That resulted in me drafting Le'Veon Bell, Jamaal Charles and Eddie Lacy off the bat. All three of these backs could see upwards of 50 receptions if they can play a full 16 games and there's potential there for a combined 30 touchdowns between them. I followed up in Rounds 4 through 6 with three second-tier wideouts in Doug Baldwin, Michael Floyd and Kelvin Benjamin. All of those guys have double-digit touchdown upside but aren't necessarily ideal PPR wideouts. Hopefully my early depth will balance that out. I also managed to get a couple of my must-own running backs in Melvin Gordon and C.J. Prosise which drew a few confounding comments in the draft chatroom, but put me in my happy place. By Round 10 I felt content with my depth at the most important positions to target a quarterback. Carson Palmer in Round 10 was my selection providing my roster with a Palmer/Floyd stack which I'd likely be employing on a weekly basis. The final pick that I feel is worth mentioning was my DeAngelo Williams snag in Round 12. It was mainly to handcuff Bell (the fact that I'm a Steelers homer probably had something to do with it, too), plus there is talk of Pittsburgh using Bell and Williams as a duo this year which could lead to some high-scoring weeks for both of them.