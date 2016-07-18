Expert PPR mock draft: Team-by-team analysis

You've seen the full results of our first expert PPR mock draft of the offseason (and if you haven't, hit that link above!), but now it's time to get a look at the team-by-team breakdowns. Each analyst also provides a little insight into their draft strategy, and how the draft unfolded at their spot in the draft order. We also recorded the first several rounds of the draft on Periscope, so for more insight into how the draft unfolded be sure to check that out in the embedded tweet below. And don't forget you can mock draft RIGHT NOW with real people by clicking here.
Michael Fabiano's team (Pick 1)
Round 1, Pick 1 - Antonio Brown, WR, Steelers
Round 2, Pick 20 - Mark Ingram, RB, Saints
Round 3, Pick 21 - Alshon Jeffery, WR, Bears
Round 4, Pick 40 - Dion Lewis, RB, Patriots
Round 5, Pick 41 - Eric Decker, WR, Jets
Round 6, Pick 60 - Thomas Rawls, RB, Seahawks
Round 7, Pick 61 - Emmanuel Sanders, WR, Broncos
Round 8, Pick 80 - Jeremy Hill, RB, Bengals
Round 9, Pick 81 - DeVante Parker, WR, Dolphins
Round 10, Pick 100 - Tom Brady, QB, Patriots
Round 11, Pick 101 - Gary Barnidge, TE, Browns
Round 12, Pick 120 - Eli Manning, QB, Giants
Round 13, Pick 121 - Antonio Gates, TE, Chargers
Round 14, Pick 140 - Graham Gano, K, Panthers
Round 15, Pick 141 - Denver Broncos D/ST
I am on the record stating that Le'Veon Bell would be my No. 1 overall pick in standard scoring formats. In PPR however, Brown is the main man to draft. Over the last three seasons, he's averaged 180 targets, 125 receptions and 10 touchdowns. Brown has also finished first in fantasy points among wide receivers in each of the last two years. To read Fabiano's full mock draft recap/strategy, click here.
Dylan Milner's team (Pick 2)
Round 1, Pick 2 - Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Giants
Round 2, Pick 19 - Mike Evans, WR, Buccaneers
Round 3, Pick 22 - Jarvis Landry, WR, Dolphins
Round 4, Pick 39 - Doug Martin, RB, Buccaneers
Round 5, Pick 42 - Jordan Reed, TE, Washington
Round 6, Pick 59 - Latavius Murray, RB, Raiders
Round 7, Pick 62 - Jordan Matthews, WR, Eagles
Round 8, Pick 79 - Andrew Luck, QB, Colts
Round 9, Pick 82 - Kevin White, WR, Bears
Round 10, Pick 99 - T.J. Yeldon, RB, Jaguars
Round 11, Pick 102 - Tevin Coleman, RB, Falcons
Round 12, Pick 119 - Seattle Seahawks D/ST
Round 13, Pick 122 - Chandler Catanzaro, K, Cardinals
Round 14, Pick 139 - Tony Romo, QB, Cowboys
Round 15, Pick 142 - Julius Thomas, TE, Jaguars
Another mock draft, another team I feel really good about, which is pretty much the fantasy kiss of death. Sitting at No. 2 in a PPR league, my OBJ pick was a no-brainer. Coming back around I really wanted Jordy Nelson, but he got snapped up by Adam Rank. That did leave Mike Evans and Jarvis Landry sitting there for the taking. I like Evans more than Jeffery as I think his ceiling is still growing -- and with Landry, he's my guy this year. I'm trying to get him on every one of my teams. I'm thinking a 115/1,400/14 type of year for the third-year LSU star.
Going so heavy on wide receivers early left my RB choices a little slim. I'm not sure what Martin I'm getting -- the 1,400 yard Martin or the sub-500 yard Martin -- and that makes me nervous. I wasn't thrilled with the RB2 choices next so I went with the best option in Washington, Jordan Reed. In a PPR league, Reed could be a beast and he's basically my WR4 on this team.
Murray/Matthews filled in my "I need solid players" picks in the middle rounds, and I'm of the mind Andrew Luck will rebound and have a big year. I was ecstatic getting him in Round 8. I really like (but not yet love) my Kevin White pick in Round 9. It's fun to take a player who is basically a rookie with upside late in the draft; low risk, high reward. We saw what the Brandon Marshall/Jeffery combo did in Chicago. If Jeffery/White can be 80 percent of that, I'm a happy camper.
Two guys I missed on were Duke Johnson and Ameer Abdullah. I think both of those guys are a little forgotten based on an underwhelming rookie year, but Abdullah is locked in as the starter and Johnson is a PPR machine. Besides those two misses, this team's ceiling is quite high. Now we just gotta reach it.
Matt "Money" Smith's team (Pick 3)
Round 1, Pick 3 - Julio Jones, WR, Falcons
Round 2, Pick 18 - Devonta Freeman, RB, Falcons
Round 3, Pick 23 - Brandon Marshall, WR, Jets
Round 4, Pick 38 - Aaron Rodgers, QB, Packers
Round 5, Pick 43 - Danny Woodhead, RB, Chargers
Round 6, Pick 58 - Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Cardinals
Round 7, Pick 63 - DeMarco Murray, RB, Titans
Round 8, Pick 78 - Delanie Walker, TE, Titans
Round 9, Pick 83 - Tavon Austin, WR, Rams
Round 10, Pick 98 - Rashad Jennings, RB, Giants
Round 11, Pick 103 - Michael Thomas, WR, Saints
Round 12, Pick 118 - Travis Benjamin, WR, Chargers
Round 13, Pick 123 - Zach Ertz, TE, Eagles
Round 14, Pick 138 - Kansas City Chiefs D/ST
Round 15, Pick 143 - Steven Hauschka, K, Seahawks
My first pick wasn't at all challenging. Take one of the three elite wide receivers. I did tussle with Le'Veon Bell, but Jones is too good to pass up. I don't care who is throwing Brandon Marshall the ball, he'll go get it. At starting running back, Devonta Freeman (whom I'm nervous about in standard leagues) will no doubt still be a part of the Falcons offense, especially on third downs, and PPR royalty Danny Woodhead gets his passes from Philip Rivers, who loves him like one of his eight kids. Marcus Mariota showed Delanie Walker was his most trusted target in the passing game last year and I expect that to continue this season.
I know Larry Fitzgerald is old, but so are Adrian Peterson and Antonio Gates. Until I see serious slippage in their production first hand, I'm still riding with the old men, which is why I considered Fitz to be a crazy value where I took him. That's even if he produces just 75 percent of what he put up last year.
I like Murray in Tennessee this year, he's averaged 50 receptions the last three seasons and they're going to lean on him in Nashville. With Ben McAdoo taking over the Giants, I'm betting that Jennings will be a steal in PPR leagues.
Finally, I'll take a flyer on the Jeff Fisher 100 catches for Tavon Austin quote, and I just love the Travis Benjamin fit in San Diego. I had to take a rookie, so I went with Michael Thomas taking over for Marques Colston in New Orleans. Seems like a decent gamble.
Matt "Franchise" Franciscovich's team (Pick 4)
Round 1, Pick 4 - Le'Veon Bell, RB, Steelers
Round 2, Pick 17 - Jamaal Charles, RB, Chiefs
Round 3, Pick 24 - Eddie Lacy, RB, Packers
Round 4, Pick 37 - Doug Baldwin, WR, Seahawks
Round 5, Pick 44 - Michael Floyd, WR, Cardinals
Round 6, Pick 57 - Kelvin Benjamin, WR, Panthers
Round 7, Pick 64 - Melvin Gordon, RB, Chargers
Round 8, Pick 77 - C.J. Prosise, RB, Seahawks
Round 9, Pick 84 - DeSean Jackson, WR, Washington
Round 10, Pick 97 - Carson Palmer, QB, Cardinals
Round 11, Pick 104 - Ladarius Green, TE, Steelers
Round 12, Pick 114 - DeAngelo Williams, RB, Steelers
Round 13, Pick 124 - Derrick Henry, RB, Titans
Round 14, Pick 137 - Steve Smith Sr., WR, Ravens
Round 15, Pick 144 - Arizona Cardinals D/ST
I started this PPR mock draft off with three running backs. No, I'm not a noob. I just knew that the elite wideouts would be flying off the board at a rapid pace (A.J. Green went fifth overall for goodness sake) so my strategy before we started was to take advantage of the other analysts skipping over the RB1s early. That resulted in me drafting Le'Veon Bell, Jamaal Charles and Eddie Lacy off the bat. All three of these backs could see upwards of 50 receptions if they can play a full 16 games and there's potential there for a combined 30 touchdowns between them. I followed up in Rounds 4 through 6 with three second-tier wideouts in Doug Baldwin, Michael Floyd and Kelvin Benjamin. All of those guys have double-digit touchdown upside but aren't necessarily ideal PPR wideouts. Hopefully my early depth will balance that out. I also managed to get a couple of my must-own running backs in Melvin Gordon and C.J. Prosise which drew a few confounding comments in the draft chatroom, but put me in my happy place. By Round 10 I felt content with my depth at the most important positions to target a quarterback. Carson Palmer in Round 10 was my selection providing my roster with a Palmer/Floyd stack which I'd likely be employing on a weekly basis. The final pick that I feel is worth mentioning was my DeAngelo Williams snag in Round 12. It was mainly to handcuff Bell (the fact that I'm a Steelers homer probably had something to do with it, too), plus there is talk of Pittsburgh using Bell and Williams as a duo this year which could lead to some high-scoring weeks for both of them.
Alex Gelhar's team (Pick 5)
Round 1, Pick 5 - A.J. Green, WR, Bengals
Round 2, Pick 16 - Lamar Miller, RB, Texans
Round 3, Pick 25 - Demaryius Thomas, WR, Broncos
Round 4, Pick 36 - T.Y. Hilton, WR, Colts
Round 5, Pick 45 - Duke Johnson, RB, Browns
Round 6, Pick 56 - Greg Olsen, TE, Panthers
Round 7, Pick 65 - Tyler Lockett, WR, Seahawks
Round 8, Pick 76 - Jonathan Stewart, RB, Panthers
Round 9, Pick 85 - Marvin Jones, WR, Lions
Round 10, Pick 96 - Frank Gore, RB, Colts
Round 11, Pick 105 - Philip Rivers, QB, Chargers
Round 12, Pick 116 - Bilal Powell, RB, Jets
Round 13, Pick 125 - Vincent Jackson, WR, Buccaneers
Round 14, Pick 136 - Houston Texans D/ST
Round 15, Pick 145 - Devin Funchess, WR, Panthers
I was thrilled with my A J. Green/Lamar Miller pull in the first two rounds, as Green should vault back into the top five at his position this year, and Miller should be in line for a massive workload in Houston becoming the new workhorse for Bill O'Brien. Demaryius Thomas might scare some, but the dude caught over 100 passes last year from a broken Peyton Manning and Brock Osweiler, he'll be fine. Likewise for T.Y. Hilton who welcomes back a healthy Andrew Luck. Duke Johnson caught 60 passes as a rookie and now has Hue Jackson as his coach, who loves to run the ball. Johnson is a PPR stud with even more upside if he steals more carries away from Isaiah Crowell (a real possibility). I don't chase reception totals in PPR formats, but I love guys with consistent workloads or high ceilings. Olsen fell into the former category, and I was happy to scoop him up in Round 6 as I wasn't in love with any of the remaining wideouts at that value.
I think people overreact in PPR leagues and old school, two-down backs fall down too far. As a result, I was thrilled to grab Jonathan Stewart and Frank Gore near the double digit rounds, as both were surprisingly solid in PPR last year (RB24 and RB14, respectively). Marvin Jones was a steal in Round 9 (he could be the WR1 in Detroit) and I got my favorite late-round signal-caller in Philip Rivers two rounds later. After that I chase some upside and grabbed some veteran stability to round out what I felt was a really strong PPR team.
Adam Rank's team (Pick 6)
Round 1, Pick 6 - DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Texans
Round 2, Pick 15 - Jordy Nelson, WR, Packers
Round 3, Pick 26 - LeSean McCoy, RB, Bills
Round 4, Pick 35 - Julian Edelman, WR, Patriots
Round 5, Pick 46 - Stephen Gostkowski, K, Patriots
Round 6, Pick 55 - Jay Ajayi, RB, Dolphins
Round 7, Pick 66 - Charles Sims, RB, Buccaneers
Round 8, Pick 75 - Kamar Aiken, WR, Ravens
Round 9, Pick 86 - Torrey Smith, WR, 49ers
Round 10, Pick 95 - Justin Forsett, RB, Ravens
Round 11, Pick 106 - Devontae Booker, RB, Broncos
Round 12, Pick 115 - Zach Miller, TE, Bears
Round 13, Pick 126 - Rishard Matthews, WR, Titans
Round 14, Pick 135 - Jordan Howard, RB, Bears
Round 15, Pick 146 - Los Angeles Rams D/ST
Let me be perfectly frank about this; I'm not a huge fan of PPR. I do enjoy it when doing DFS. But it kind of rubs me the wrong way in season-long redraft leagues. Mostly because it evens up the running back position a little bit too much. I have Adrian Peterson in a keeper PPR league and it's brutal. You look at my roster and wonder why it bites every year, it's because Dion Lewis is as valuable as A.D. in a PPR league.
Which might seem like hyperbole, but think about it. It's true. But I know a lot of you fantasy hipsters do love it. Much in the same way you bearded inhabitants love to drink Pabst Blue Ribbon and try to convince us that it's a good beer. It's not. It's fine. If somebody hands me a PBR, I'm certainly not going to turn it down. But I can't remember the last time I went to a bar to purchase a PBR. Maybe if it's one of those instances where you get a tallboy of PBR for $2 or something. But it's definitely not something I seek out. Well, outside of the walls of Alex's Bar in Long Beach, Calif. Mostly because it's a tradition to throw down some PBR while watching three of the original members of Agent Orange get loose on stage.
But I was happy to be in this draft. I had the sixth overall pick. A nice spot. I will say, I find it funny that some people will pick Antonio Brown first in a PPR draft and justify it as such. When Le'Veon Bell is actually the best pick here because he's such a huge part of the passing offense. It's crazy to pick Bell in a regular fantasy league, but he makes sense here. Unfortunately he didn't fall down to me.
So I grabbed DeAndre Hopkins. Not super stoked on it. Mostly because Matt Harmon has bummed me out about Hopkins (hit him up). I was a little pissed A.J. Green wasn't there. But Alex Gelhar is pretty astute and made a great grab there. I was actually more stoked with my second-round pick Jordy Nelson. He's going to bounce-back pretty good. I really love that pick. (And then I grab Julian Edelman in the fourth-round. Nice. NICE.)
LeSean McCoy was another steal, in my estimation. He had just 28 receptions last year, but that was in 12 games. So he was trending up from his career-low of 28 in 2014, when he was a member of the Eagles. McCoy is ready to come back as well. I know injuries are a concern, but he's missed just eight games in five seasons. So don't worry about that noise.
You also might notice I didn't draft a quarterback. Seriously, if you're going to hit me with a hipster PPR special, I'm going to take the "wait on a quarterback" to the next level by streaming the position. In this case, I'd pick up Matt Ryan against the Eagles for Week 1. Seriously, people used to draft Matt Ryan. Now he's a streaming option. He's got Julio Jones! Well, that's about it. So there you go.
Matt Harmon's team (Pick 7)
Round 1, Pick 7 - David Johnson, RB, Cardinals
Round 2, Pick 14 - Keenan Allen, WR, Chargers
Round 3, Pick 27 - Sammy Watkins, WR, Bills
Round 4, Pick 34 - C.J. Anderson, RB, Broncos
Round 5, Pick 47 - Donte Moncrief, WR, Colts
Round 6, Pick 54 - Golden Tate, WR, Lions
Round 7, Pick 67 - Tyler Eifert, TE, Bengals
Round 8, Pick 74 - Jeremy Langford, RB, Bears
Round 9, Pick 87 - Sterling Shepard, WR, Giants
Round 10, Pick 94 - Drew Brees, QB, Saints
Round 11, Pick 107 - Arian Foster, RB, Dolphins
Round 12, Pick 114 - DeAndre Washington, RB, Raiders
Round 13, Pick 127 - Jeff Janis, WR, Packers
Round 14, Pick 134 - Dwayne Allen, TE, Colts
Round 15, Pick 147 - Shaun Draughn, RB, 49ers
My top two picks are ideal for the PPR format and came at spots which I would consider values. David Johnson is the only other running back who could potentially match Le'Veon Bell's ceiling as both a bell-cow runner and elite receiver out of the backfield. I believe Keenan Allen could have a top-six standard season and he only gets a greater bump in PPR. He's a steal at this spot in the second round.
Golden Tate should not be available in the sixth-round of PPR drafts, as he's one of the rare players who gets a dramatic bump with the change in format. He could push for 100 catches in the Detroit offense this year. Jeremy Langford is another player I wasn't jazzed about going into the draft. Yet, he fell to a spot where you can't pass up a potential lead back who showed last year he has big game potential. Drew Brees and Arian Foster are a couple of oldies who fell to sweet spots. Foster signed with the Dolphins after we finished the draft, and could outperform his ADP for at least a few games. Don't be shocked if Shaun Draughn ends up making starts for this team. The 49ers will face a ton of negative game scripts and early buzz foretells Draughn as the primary pass-catching back.
James Koh's team (Pick 8)
Round 1, Pick 8 - Todd Gurley, RB, Rams
Round 2, Pick 13 - Allen Robinson, WR, Jaguars
Round 3, Pick 28 - Amari Cooper, WR, Raiders
Round 4, Pick 33 - Ryan Mathews, RB, Eagles
Round 5, Pick 48 - Carlos Hyde, RB, 49ers
Round 6, Pick 53 - Russell Wilson, QB, Seahawks
Round 7, Pick 68 - Corey Coleman, WR, Browns
Round 8, Pick 73 - Theo Riddick, RB, Lions
Round 9, Pick 88 - Kenneth Dixon, RB, Ravens
Round 10, Pick 93 - Willie Snead, WR, Saints
Round 11, Pick 108 - Dorial Green-Beckham, WR, Titans
Round 12, Pick 113 - Coby Fleener, TE, Saints
Round 13, Pick 128 - Shane Vereen, RB, Giants
Round 14, Pick 133 - Derek Carr, QB, Raiders
Round 15, Pick 148 - Carolina Panthers D/ST
So, I hate my team. Let's get that out of the way.
I picked eighth out of 10 teams and ended up with Gurley and Allen Robinson as my first two picks. A solid start for sure. As I've said before, picking late has offered up tremendous value for drafting running backs.
Where I went awry was in Round 4 and beyond. Ryan Mathews could be great for PPR purposes ... or he could be the oft-injured, highly-inconsistent player we've seen throughout his career. Looking back, I think I'd rather have taken Dion Lewis, who went eight picks later. I also broke my own rule of taking a quarterback late by selecting Russell Wilson in the sixth. A decision I felt even worse about after seeing Andrew Luck go about 25 picks later.
The rest of my draft had me reaching, chasing upside and missing out on personal favorites like Tyler Lockett and Marvin Jones; players who possess both safe floors and super high upside.
The lessons learned from today's mock: don't take a quarterback in the middle rounds and don't be scared to just go and get your guy. I would have felt INFINITELY better looking at Lockett and Jones on my roster.
Alex Wilk's (Pick 9)
Round 1, Pick 9 - Dez Bryant, WR, Cowboys
Round 2, Pick 12 - Adrian Peterson, RB, Vikings
Round 3, Pick 29 - Matt Forte, RB, Jets
Round 4, Pick 32 - Randall Cobb, WR, Packers
Round 5, Pick 49 - Cam Newton, QB, Panthers
Round 6, Pick 52 - Matt Jones, RB, Washington
Round 7, Pick 69 - Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs
Round 8, Pick 72 - Allen Hurns, WR, Jaguars
Round 9, Pick 89 - Laquon Treadwell, WR, Vikings
Round 10, Pick 92 - Stefon Diggs, WR, Vikings
Round 11, Pick 109 - Isaiah Crowell, RB, Browns
Round 12, Pick 112 - Phillip Dorsett, WR, Colts
Round 13, Pick 129 - Jimmy Graham, TE, Seahawks
Round 14, Pick 132 - Darren Sproles, RB, Eagles
Round 15, Pick 149 - Cincinnati Bengals D/ST
Drafting in a PPR league is something like wearing those Virtual Reality goggles that all the cool kids are wearing these days (they are, aren't they?). It's close to real life, but not quite ... so you end up making a lot of decisions that just don't feel natural. Case in point: I paired Dez Bryant with Adrian Peterson in Rounds 1 and 2. I'm usually content to let others scoop them up, but it's hard to argue their value at 9 and 12, respectively. I put strong consideration into Allen Robinson at 12, as I'm very high on the Jaguars offense in general, but even in a PPR league I was not comfortable waiting until pick 29 to take my RB1.
My favorite picks came in Rounds 4 and 5, where I was able to scoop up one of my favorite bounce-back candidates (Randall Cobb) and the top overall scorer from last season (Cam Newton). Shortly thereafter, the wheels fell off on my strategy. Taking Laquon Treadwell and Stefon Diggs back-to-back in Rounds 9 and 10 is not a strategy I recommend others follow. I admit those were panic picks after Torrey Smith, Sterling Shepard, and Kenneth Dixon went off in order just before my slot.
I think Jimmy Graham might be my 13th or 14th round pick in every draft from here out. Yes, he has not produced in Seattle and yes, the offense was clearly better when he was not in the lineup due to injury. He was also a solid second-round fantasy pick for a few years not that long ago. I'll take that upside over second and third tier rookies any day.
Marcas Grant's team (Pick 10)
Round 1, Pick 10 - Rob Gronkowski, TE, Patriots
Round 2, Pick 11 - Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Cowboys
Round 3, Pick 30 - Jeremy Maclin, WR, Chiefs
Round 4, Pick 31 - Brandin Cooks, WR, Saints
Round 5, Pick 50 - John Brown, WR, Cardinals
Round 6, Pick 51 - Giovani Bernard, RB, Bengals
Round 7, Pick 70 - Michael Crabtree, WR, Raiders
Round 8, Pick 71 - Ameer Abdullah, RB, Lions
Round 9, Pick 90 - Chris Ivory, RB, Jaguars
Round 10, Pick 91 - Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Steelers
Round 11, Pick 110 - Markus Wheaton, WR, Steelers
Round 12, Pick 111 - Paul Perkins, RB, Giants
Round 13, Pick 130 - Josh Doctson, RB, Washington
Round 14, Pick 131 - Jerick McKinnon, RB, Vikings
Round 15, Pick 150 - Minnesota Vikings D/ST
It might seem a little odd that in a PPR mock draft, I made my first two picks without nabbing a wide receiver. But when you're drafting from the 10th spot, sometimes you have to get a little creative. I started with Gronk, who will still see plenty of targets even without Tom Brady on the field. Then I followed up with Ezekiel Elliott, who should catch enough passes that he feels like a steal in the second round.
After that, I went with a cadre of players who should be pummeled with targets this season. At least I hope so, because Brandin Cooks, John Brown and Giovani Bernard aren't going to win a lot of NBA rebounding titles. Per usual, I waited until the double-digit rounds to grab a quarterback and ended the draft by trying to snag as many upside guys as possible.