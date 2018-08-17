Experiment over: Seahawks cut DE Marcus Smith

The pass rusher was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft. However, he started zero games over three seasons in Philly and notably earned all zeros in the stat columns during his rookie campaign. Buried on the depth chart by Chip Kelly, Smith was viewed as a failure of the former coach's regime. After his return to the forefront in Philadelphia, general manager Howie Roseman has since taken responsibility for the Smith selection. The Eagles waived Smith in July 2017.