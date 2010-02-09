Expect Favre, other QBs to dominate offseason discussion

7. Matt Leinart, Vince Young, Jay Cutler: As we try to peg which of the incoming quarterbacks will materialize, it's time for the class of 2006 to show itself. Leinart may be most on the hot seat because he takes over (at least it appears that way now) for Kurt Warner. Young was very good after taking over six games into the season, and it's time for him to take the next step in his second go-round as the full-time starter. All eyes will really be on Cutler. He's working with Mike Martz as offensive coordinator now, and he's going to be pushed. The Bears gave up a lot to get Cutler and he needs to show that the investment was worthwhile. Otherwise, heads other than his, will roll.