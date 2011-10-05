Expect a lot of rushing when Raiders, Texans meet

Published: Oct 05, 2011 at 09:46 AM

Why to watch
Two of the best running football teams in the NFL get together in what will be a battle of the offensive lines. Arian Foster got healthy and cranked out 150 yards on the mighty Steelers. If you like zone-blocking schemes on offense, this is the game for you.

Inside story
The Texans have to adjust to being without their best player, Andre Johnson, at least for some period of time. Raiders will likely bracket tight end Owen Daniels and force someone else to step up. Jacoby Jones becomes crucial for Texans now, but he lacks Johnson's size and strength to get off on press-man coverage, which the Raiders play. Last year, Houston beat Oakland without Johnson in the lineup.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

