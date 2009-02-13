Expect a busy offseason with the potential of an uncapped 2010 season

My experience tells me that because there are 11 new head coaches, player movement will be fast and furious. In working with four different head coaches in a five-year period, I came away realizing that each wanted different players. Expect the new head coaches to reach back to the rosters with which they just worked to grab players who "know the system," can bring the right message to the locker room and provide the sense of security that all leaders want. Look at how many players Bill Parcells and Tony Sparano brought from the Cowboys to the Dolphins last year.