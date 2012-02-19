Exit Interview: Vikings' roster currently a work in progress

2011 in a Nutshell: The Vikings' season was like the collapse of the sub-prime housing market. The franchise over-extended itself for two years prior to 2011, mortgaging its future by investing in Brett Favre and an aging roster. This season, everything blew up in the Vikings' faces, ruining Leslie Frazier's first full campaign as head coach. Minnesota drafted Florida State quarterback Christian Ponder with the 12th overall pick, then tried to capture lightening in a bottle once again with another aging vet in Donovan McNabb, an approach that could not have gone worse than it did. To throw salt in the wounds of an ugly 3-13 effort, tailback Adrian Peterson tore his anterior cruciate and medial collateral ligaments late in the season.